Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations, To Receive the UNFCU Foundation 2023 Women's Empowerment Lifetime Achievement Award

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / UNFCU Foundation

UNFCU Foundation today announced that Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations, is the recipient of its 2023 Women's Empowerment Lifetime Achievement Award. The award will be presented at UNFCU Foundation's annual celebration of empowerment change-makers. The event will take place at 6:00pm ET on 11 October at the Midtown Loft & Terrace in New York City.

"We are honored to recognize Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield for her long and distinguished service championing the rights of women and girls globally," said Pamela Agnone, Chairperson of the UNFCU Foundation. "From advancing the Women, Peace, and Security Agenda to her tireless work to level up women's full and equal participation in education and leadership, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield exemplifies the force for change needed to build a better world. We share this purpose."

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's 35-year US Foreign Service career includes an ambassadorship to Liberia, and postings at the United States Mission to the United Nations, Geneva, Switzerland, Pakistan, Kenya, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Jamaica. In Washington, she served as Director General of the Foreign Service, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration.

Previous UNFCU Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the former Executive Director of UN Women and UN Under-Secretary-General, and Madame Ban Soon-taek, the former First Lady of the United Nations.

UNFCU Foundation has a mission to sustain the path out of poverty for women and youth through access to quality education, critical health care, and livelihood training. The nonprofit corporation was founded in 2015 by the United Nations Federal Credit Union. Since its inception, UNFCU Foundation has positively impacted more than 43,000 marginalized women and youth.

For more information about UNFCU Foundation, visit UNFCUFoundation.org.

Media contact, Elisabeth Philippe, UNFCU Foundation, at ephilippe@unfcu.com, or +1 347-686-6776 or +1 347-510-4036

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations, is the recipient of the UNFCU Foundation 2023 Women's Empowerment Lifetime Achievement Award.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from UNFCU Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: UNFCU Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/unfcu-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: UNFCU Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791003/ambassador-linda-thomas-greenfield-representative-of-the-united-states-to-the-united-nations-to-receive-the-unfcu-foundation-2023-womens-empowerment-lifetime-achievement-award