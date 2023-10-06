Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Cybersecurity Perle könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.10.2023 | 23:02
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Airoom Companies: Michael Bennett Homes Sets New Record With West Aspen Luxury Home Sale: $60MM

Aspen has a new record property sale

ASPEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Aspen has a new record property sale: Michael Bennett Homes, synonymous with blending architectural artistry with impeccable craftsmanship, has marked its indelible print in the opulent terrains of West Aspen. The magnificent 10,000 sq ft home is nestled on a lavish 5.5-acre estate within the sought-after, and arguably the finest, location and private enclave of 12 estate homes in Aspen, Double Bar X Ranch. The Michael Bennett designed and built home has become the highest-selling home in West Aspen and the fourth highest-priced home ever sold in Aspen, showcasing a spectacular design, outstanding floor plan, and sophisticated finishes, enveloped in a rare private setting.

Michael Bennett Homes

Michael Bennett Homes
Michael Bennett Homes logo



With its unique blend of visionary design and meticulous attention to detail, Michael Bennett Homes, a sister company of Chicago-based Airoom Architects Builders & Remodelers, meticulously designed and built the expansive residence, ensuring each contour and corner transcends ordinary design principles and elevates the standards of luxury living.

CEO of Michael Bennett Homes, Michael Klein, stated, "It's very nice to have our work well received, and we look forward to releasing our new unique custom home project in Aspen very soon." The home sale was an off-market deal, orchestrated by Mandy Welgos of Aspen Sotheby's International Realty "The home was a spectacular design with an outstanding floor plan and sophisticated finishes in a rare private setting. Kudos to the Chicago-based Michael Bennett Homes design & build team," praised Mandy Welgos.

As Michael Bennett Homes continues to etch its name as a national forerunner in the realm of luxurious living, this sale is not just a record but a bold statement of its capability to envision and manifest structures that are in a league of their own. Other Michael Bennett Homes can be viewed on their website at www.michaelbennetthomes.com.

About Michael Bennett Homes
The Luxury Homes Division of 65-year-old Airoom Architects, Builders & Remodelers, Michael Bennett Homes is at the forefront of crafting luxury residences that embody timeless elegance and individuality. Guiding clients through every step of their home creation journey, from conception to realization, they prioritize translating unique personal styles and aspirations into authentic luxury. With a dedicated design/build approach, the Michael Bennett team harmoniously blends architectural mastery with sophisticated design, assuring every detail exceeds the apex of function, flow, and aesthetic excellence.

###

MICHAEL KLEIN
CEO
847-421-9696
mklein@michaelbennetthomes.com

Media Contact:
Christa Reed
Director of Brand Marketing
creed@michaelbennetthomes.com
847-774-1013

Contact Information
Michael Klein
CEO
mklein@michaelbennetthomes.com
847-421-9696

Christa Reed
Director of Brand Marketing
creed@michaelbennetthomes.com
847-774-1013

Related Files

Michael Bennett Homes- Aspen Sale Press Release October 6 2023_Final.pdf

SOURCE: Michael Bennett Homes

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791007/michael-bennett-homes-sets-new-record-with-west-aspen-luxury-home-sale-60mm

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.