Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce its participation to the upcoming Festival of Biologics to be held in Basel, Switzerland, October 10-12, 2023.

The Festival of Biologics is a hub for the life science community to bridge the gap between academia and industry, covering the start to finish of biologics from discovery, through development, to manufacturing, clinical trials and commercialisation. Biologics have completely transformed the way that patients are treated. Biologics are central as they increase the range of options for treatments, giving new opportunities for patients and their clinicians.

With five events in one, the Festival of Biologics encourages conversation across the entire industry to inspire changes, bring forward innovations, and address complex challenges that the biologics industry is facing. In addition, this meeting offers an unparalleled opportunity to hear from stakeholders representing both the science and business communities who report on the latest data impacting cancer therapeutics to fight a wider range of cancers. The Festival of Biologics emphasizes the future needs of the oncology industry and highlights the importance for novel modalities related to cell therapies, vaccines and more effective antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Defence is pleased to present its latest data during the Festival of Biologics on three of its leading products: i) its ARMTM anti-cancer vaccine technology, ii) its anti-cervical protein-based AccuVAC-PT007 vaccine and iii) its advanced AccuTOXTM program as an injectable for solid tumors.

"The three presentations given by our Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Moutih Rafei, are aimed at two main objectives: i) to share with the scientific community how our innovative Accum® platform technology can uplift many weak or moderate biomedical treatments as a means to significantly enhance their therapeutic window of action, and ii) to establish strategic partnerships with major players in the field to accelerate our therapeutics to patients faster," says Mr. Plouffe, CEO and president of Defence.

In addition, Defence has granted incentive stock options to its directors and management to purchase a total of 2,400,000 common shares of Defence pursuant to and in accordance with the terms and conditions of Defence's stock option plan, subject to any regulatory approval. Each stock option vests immediately and is exercisable at a price of $2.50 per share for a period of ten years from the granted date.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the Accum® technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

