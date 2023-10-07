Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FSE: 070) ("Renegade" or the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company via market-making services to be undertaken through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. ("WDL"), in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws.

In consideration for its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP a monthly fee of $5,000 for a period of 3 months, with automatic renewal for successive one-month terms. The agreement may be terminated at any time by either the Company or VLP. VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The financing and the shares required for the market-making service will be provided by WDL. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and VLP will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX Venture Exchange listed issuers.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The recent completion of the acquisition of Pacton Gold Inc. extends Trillium's ownership in Red Lake to over 89,600 hectares of prospective and diversified exploration properties with significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake mining district today. A portfolio of prospective projects in Western Australia has also been acquired.

For further information, please contact:

Renegade Gold Inc.

Nav Dhaliwal

President, CEO and Director

info@renegadegold.com

Tel: 604-678-5308

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

