Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - Newpath Resources Inc. (CSE: PATH) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Newpath" or the "Company") announces, further to its announcement on September 29, 2023, it has closed its private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 2,005,000 units (each a "Unit", collectively, the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for total proceeds of $300,750.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company for a period of 12 months from the closing of the Private Placement, subject to acceleration, at an exercise price of $0.20 per share.

The acceleration clause of the Warrants will provide that, if, over a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days between the date of issuance and the expiry of the Warrants, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the CSE (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds $0.35 for each of those ten (10) consecutive days, the Company may, at any time after such an occurrence, give written notice (via news release) to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period") unless exercised by the holders prior to such date. Upon receipt of such notice, the holders of the Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants. Any Warrants which remain unexercised at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice will expire at that time.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company agreed to pay finder's fees consisting of an aggregate of $30,075 in cash, and a total of 200,500 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the Private Placement, subject to acceleration.

All Units to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold expiring February 7, 2024, under applicable securities laws in Canada.

The proceeds raised from the Private Placement are expected to be used for exploration and general working capital.

About Newpath Resources Inc.

Newpath Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PATH. Newpath's early-stage Orefield Critical Metal Exploration Project, which is comprised of three claim groups (Alpha/Bravo, Charlie, and Delta) totals 3,164 claim units covering approximately 667,106 Ha (approximately 667 square kilometres) west and southwest of Lake Nipigon in Northern Ontario. The Company also wholly-owns the Northshore Gold Project located in the Schreiber- Hemlo Greenstone Belt.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

NEWPATH RESOURCES INC.

"Alexander McAulay"

Chief Executive Officer

Email: amcaulay@newpathresource.com

CEO Direct Line: +1 (604) 365-0425

www.newpathresource.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

