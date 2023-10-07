bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d)'s First Commercial Production of its Highly Anticipated Dairy-Alternative Moodrink Completed; Prepares for Final Steps to Launch Product with Massive Social Media Reach and the Leading National Sales Powerhouse

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A)(WKN:A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), a pioneering force in the dairy-alternative industry, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its first commercial production run for Moodrink, its groundbreaking dairy-free beverage. This accomplishment marks a significant step toward the launch of Moodrink and signifies a key milestone in the Company's journey.

In a strategic move to ensure a robust market presence for its Moodrink, bettermoo(d) has entered into a partnership with one of Canada's premier sales, marketing, and commercial solution providers. This strategic alliance will help to facilitate the widespread availability of Moodrink, and future bettermoo(d) products in major retail distribution chains across Canada, and in consideration the sales partner will be entitled to a commission on product sales.

This partnership holds immense promise for bettermoo(d), leveraging the extensive expertise and far-reaching network of its sales broker partner. Renowned for their exceptional sales and marketing prowess, the sales broker has a remarkable client portfolio that includes industry giants such as The Coca-Cola Company and Nestle SA. bettermoo(d)'s product line, which emulates the original taste of cow milk using high-quality ingredients while respecting alpine cow's natural food habits, is set to make waves as the first of its kind in the market.

With the upcoming Moodrink launch, bettermoo(d)is primed for success through its extensive social media reach, targeting a potential audience of almost 35 million individuals. The Company's dynamic team, consisting of founding member and legendary rocker Bryan Adams, TikTok sensation Armen Adamjan (alias "Creative Explained"), and travel influencer and social media strategist Julia Thompson, collectively commands a vast global following.

bettermoo(d) has invested three years of dedicated effort to ensure the utmost quality in its dairy-alternative products, tailored to meet the diverse needs of customers. This commitment to excellence has resulted in the development of the innovative Moodrink, and a production pipeline that will include other dairy alternative, including Moogurt, and buetter, which are also set to redefine the dairy replacement industry.

In a noteworthy addition to its leadership team, former Coca-Cola executive Steve Pear assumed the role of Company chairman in the second quarter of 2023. This strategic appointment further underscores bettermoo(d)'s commitment to achieving excellence and expanding its market presence.

bettermoo(d) and its highly anticipated product launch have garnered attention in prominent media outlets, poising the Company's status as an industry trailblazer. Mentioned in well-known publications The Vancouver Sun, Barron's and Vegconomist, the Company's journey is capturing the imagination of consumers and industry enthusiasts alike.

bettermoo(d)'s flagship product, Moodrink, is 100% vegan and made with gluten free organic oats - and containing no gums or added sugars, it is an excellent source of B Vitamins, calcium, and provides a high source of fibre. The product not only rivals the benefits offered by most traditional 2% milk products, but also surpasses many other leading dairy alternatives currently available on the market. In addition, Moodrink is a versatile dairy-alternative beverage suitable for various applications, including baking, cooking, and coffee preparation, where it can effortlessly achieve barista-quality froth.

"This is a significant achievement for bettermoo(d) as three years of hard work has culminated in the completion of our first commercial production run. Not only have we completed our production run, but we have primed the Company for success by partnering with one of the largest and most respected brokers in the industry, who will help us list on shelves of retailers across Canada and eventually the U.S.," stated Nima Bahrami, bettermoo(d) CEO.



bettermoo(d) is excited to embark on this transformative phase of its journey, gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of Moodrink. With its visionary team, strategic partnerships, and commitment to quality, bettermoo(d) is poised to revolutionize the dairy-alternative market.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour.

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs", bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the goal of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

