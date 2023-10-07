NioCorp Developments Ltd.: NioCorp Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NB)(TSX:NB) announced today that it filed its annual financial statements for the 12 months ended June 30, 2023, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the CEO and CFO certifications relating to the annual financial statements, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") on October 6, 2023.

NioCorp also submitted its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended June 30, 2023 for filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 6, 2023.

# # #

For More Information

Contact Jim Sims, Corporate Communications Officer, NioCorp Developments Ltd., (720) 334-7066, jim.sims@niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that is expected to produce niobium, scandium, and titanium, subject to the receipt of sufficient project financing. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Elk Creek Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

SOURCE: NioCorp Developments Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791086/niocorp-announces-filing-of-annual-financial-statements