EV Nickel Inc.: EV Nickel Issues Shares to Rogue and, Rogue Update

EVNi issued Rogue the final shares for the EV Resource Payment, from the 2021 Asset Purchase Agreement

Rogue filed its Q1 results, Rogue Stone sold 1,697 tons realizing $164/ton with COGS of $86/ton

Rogue has now suspended quarry operations for the winter season and is negotiating with its creditors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:ENVI) ("EVNi") and Rogue Resources Inc. (TSXV:RRS) ("Rogue" and together, the "Companies") announce that EVNi has issued to Rogue the final part of the EV Resource Payment (as defined below) pursuant to the 2021 asset purchase agreement (the "APA"). Pursuant to the APA, EVNi was required to complete a future payment (the "EV Resource Payment") based on the size of an updated new mineral resource estimate ("MRE"). The MRE was filed by EVNi on July 26, 2023 and now EVNi has issued 3,267,016 Common Shares to Rogue, each of which include customary fourth month hold (for further detail see EVNi's September 14, 2023 News Release).

Early Warning Disclosure

Rogue, a corporation incorporated pursuant to the laws of British Columbia acquired 3,267,016 common shares in the capital of EVNi (for the purposes of this disclosure, the "Issuer") at a deemed price of $0.1188 per common share (an aggregate value of $388,121.50) pursuant to the APA dated March 4, 2021, as amended. Rogue is providing the following disclosure pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103") as Rogue's ownership over the shares of the Company is more than 10% of the issued and outstanding shares.

Rogue beneficially owns, and has control and direction over, 9,933,683 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.5% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares. The Common Shares were issued as consideration pursuant to the APA. An early warning report has been filed by Rogue pursuant to NI 62-103 on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the profile of EVNi. To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Rogue, addressed at 150 King St. W. Suite 200 Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1J9 or by telephone +1 (647) 243-6581.

Rogue Stone Update

Rogue filed its Q1 2024 financial statements last week, which included operational results for Rogue Stone for the quarter (May-July 2023). Rogue sold 1,697 tons sold, with an average realized price per ton of $164 and Cost of Goods Sold ("COGS") of $86/ton.

Period Tons Average Realized Revenue per ton sold Average Cost of Goods ("COGS") per ton sold Q3-2021 (Nov 2020 - Jan 2021) 6,914 $70 $35 Q4-2021 (Feb - April) 5,398 $80 $46 Q1-2022 (May - July) 6,547 $88 $38 Q2-2022 (Aug - Oct) 5,431 $81 $40 Q3-2022 (Nov 2021 - Jan 2022) 4,278 $78 $46 Q4-2022 (Feb - April) 3,507 $91 $57 Q1-2023 (May - July) 4,922 $104 $70 Q2-2023 (Aug - Oct) 5.131 $94 $51 Q3-2023 (Nov 2022 - Jan 2023) 2,222 $111 $72 Q4-2023 (Feb - April) 605 $170 ($66) Q1-2024 (May - July) 1,697 $164 $86 August - September 2024 849 $191 TBD Q2-2024 Financials

As outlined in the MD&A, this quarter was another very challenging quarter for Rogue Stone operations and Rogue has now suspended quarry operations for the winter season given low seasonal demand during the period.

As has been noted before (see Rogue disclosure on SEDAR+, including the News Release dated April 29, 2022)- Rogue has continued to feel the impact of macro inflation, with higher fuel and relative labour costs. Rogue believes that inflation has a compounding impact on labour productivity, with the team easily distracted by increasing cost pressure in all parts of their lives.

About EV Nickel Inc.

EVNi's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focused on the Shaw Dome Project, south of Timmins, Ontario. EVNi has over 30,000 hectares to explore across the Shaw Dome and has identified >100 km of additional favourable strike length. The Shaw Dome includes the High-Grade W4 Deposit- with a Resource which defined 2.0M tonnes @ 0.98% Ni for 43.3M lbs of Class 1 Nickel across Measured, Indicated and Inferred and the Large-Scale CarLang Area with more than 10km of mineralization and where the first 20% contains the A Zone- with a Resource which defined 1.0B tonnes @ 0.24% Ni for 5.3B lbs of Class 1 Nickel across Indicated and Inferred. EVNi owns the trademark for Clean Nickel and plans to grow and advance a Clean Nickel business, targeting the growing demand from the electric vehicle battery sector. The Company is focused on a 2-track strategy: Track 1- to produce High-Grade Clean Nickel (starting with W4) and Track 2- an integrated Carbon Capture & Storage project with Large-Scale Clean Nickel production (starting with CarLang).

For more information on EVNi visit www.evnickel.com or contact: info@evnickel.com

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any commodity, it looks at rock value and quality deposits that can withstand all stages of the commodity price cycle. The Company includes Rogue Stone selling quarried limestone for landscape applications from two operating quarries in Ontario; Rogue Quartz focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec; and its ownership position in EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI), active in the Shaw Dome, south of Timmins, Ontario.

For more information on Rogue visit www.rogueresources.ca or contact: info@rogueresources.ca

