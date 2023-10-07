Anzeige
Jereh Group: Low Carbon, High Intelligence, Enhanced Efficiency: Jereh Showcases at ADIPEC 2023

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with the industry trend of focusing on innovative technologies to accelerate decarbonisation and energy transition, Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co., Ltd. showcased its latest products and solutions for oil and gas industry at ADIPEC 2023.

This year, with the theme of "Low Carbon, High Intelligence, Enhanced Efficiency", Jereh, with its interactive lighting matrix, digital sand table, 3D project video, brought Jereh's latest equipment, services and integrated solutions in the field of oil, gas, and surface engineering, environmental management. All demonstrate the new achievements and breakthroughs of localisation, low-carbonisation and intelligence of Jereh in the Middle East.


As the acceleration of energy transition, oil companies are focusing on technological solutions that can not only offer stable operation and cost efficiency, but also meet the needs of environmental protection as COP28 approaches. Jereh's turbine fracturing and electric fracturing solutions stand out due to their safety, reliability, high efficiency and environmental protection, as well as their outstanding market performance.

The Jereh CTU, cementing and are also favoured by Middle East customers. Through continuous improvement of its own technology development and innovation, Jereh helps customers to achieve an efficient and environmentally friendly oil and gas extraction.

In 2021, Jereh signed the ADNOC pilot production facility project in the UAE. In the same year, the company was awarded the JPF-5 project of Kuwait Petroleum Company, with a contract value of over $426 million. At present, the project has completed the design and procurement, and the construction is expected to be completed by the end of November.

While remaining at the forefront in oil & gas industry, Jereh actively explores its possibilities on environment protection. Jereh showcased oily waste treatment solutions as Jereh latest technology in environmental protection. As the main force of the solution, the continuous rotary TDU, equipped with the innovative sealing technology and kiln barrel self-cleaning coking technology can effectively solve the problems of coking of high liquid content and high asphaltene materials and ensure effective heat transfer. At present, the equipment have been successfully applied in many oilfields and refineries globally, making them an excellent choice for the ME market, where environmental protection requirements are becoming increasingly stringent.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240925/Image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240926/Image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/low-carbon-high-intelligence-enhanced-efficiency-jereh-showcases-at-adipec-2023-301950041.html

