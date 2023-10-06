Bombardier Inc.: Statement from Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of Bombardier, our 17,000 employees and our coast-to-coast supply chain, I applaud the unanimous motion passed yesterday in the National Assembly of Quebec urging the federal government to follow an open procurement process in awarding the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft contract (CMMA). Further to the premiers of Ontario and Quebec joining forces last July to call on the federal government to launch a fair procurement process, this latest action from the National Assembly of Québec clearly demonstrates the importance of the aerospace industry in our country.



Bombardier's made-in-Canada solution is based on the proven and reliable Global 6500 business jet, which is supported by an extensive Canadian supply chain, including more than 40 suppliers from Quebec's rich aerospace ecosystem. Furthermore, allowing Bombardier and its partners to bid on the CMMA project will showcase Canada's expertise and defense innovation on the world stage.

Bombardier's next-generation solution will ultimately bring better value, better performance and better long-term economic impact for Canadians. We look forward to proudly presenting our bid, and seek clarity on a timeframe for a tender as part of a fair and lawful government process.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense's proven expertise.?

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.?

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com . Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com . Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .?

???????Global 6500 is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc.

For Information

Mark Masluch

Bombardier

+1-514-855-7167

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ab4a958-e138-4722-ae63-ced8fa2834d5

Bombardier Global 6500

Bombardier's made-in-Canada solution for CMMA is based on the proven and reliable Global 6500 busine...