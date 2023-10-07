Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
07.10.2023 | 12:14
Williamsburg Pizza Launches Web3 Loyalty Program with Hang and Partners with a Dating Series

Williamsburg Pizza announces a loyalty program with Hang, that incorporates blockchain technology for a seamless user experience.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2023 / Williamsburg Pizza announces a loyalty program with Hang, that incorporates blockchain technology for a seamless user experience. Hang's easy-to-use platform allows any brand to create membership programs, spin up rewards, and develop tiered point systems with rules-based logic in a matter of minutes.

To celebrate the launch, Williamsburg Pizza partners with Dart Studio's new reality dating series "Pizza My Heart." The series is created by host Jane V Herman and filmmaker Denzel Deranamin, with Lox Club as the dating app co-host.

"Pizza will always be a medium for friends to come together for a shared experience. Williamsburg Pizza is proud to support this universal experience through activations like Pizza My Heart and our new loyalty program with hang.xyz." - Aaron McCann co-founder of Williamsburg Pizza.

"Web3 loyalty programs will be part of the first wave of web3 mass adoption. Brands like Starbucks, Clinique, and Nike have already launched successful blockchain-based loyalty programs, finding that the tech behind the program enhances user experience through added benefits." - DART Studio Founder Jane V Herman.

Single and looking for love and pizza? The "Pizza My Heart" team is hosting an open casting call this Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. at Williamsburg Pizza in the Lower East Side (277 Broome St).

All attendees receive a free slice of pizza & merch upon signing up for Williamsburg Pizza's loyalty program.

The guy who wins Jane V Herman's heart will receive a pizza party at the location of their choice for up to 100 people. Fans will also get a chance to vote on their favorite contestants on social media.

The series will first be available on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact

Organization: Williamsburg Pizza
Contact Person: Aaron Mccann
Website: https://www.williamsburgpizza.com/
Email: jane@dartstudio.xyz
Country: United States

SOURCE: Williamsburg Pizza

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791128/williamsburg-pizza-launches-web3-loyalty-program-with-hang-and-partners-with-a-dating-series

