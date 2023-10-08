The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: Balloon Fiesta's 100+ Sponsors Leverage a Classic Albuquerque Box

New ExxonMobi hot air balloon lifts to the sky carrying New Mexico flag

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2023 / The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta presented by ExxonMobil launched more than 500 hot air balloons into Albuquerque's turquoise skies on Saturday morning. In addition to a safe morning of launches and landings, the classic Albuquerque Box weather pattern extended the flights of balloon sponsors during the three hour launch window. The Albuquerque Box is a weather phenomenon that provides different wind directions based on the altitude over Balloon Fiesta park. This morning's mass ascension was the first session of the nine day event.

The 51st Balloon Fiesta started off with a drone show sponsored by Sandia Resort and Casino; it featured more than 500 drones filling the northwest corner of the park forming images that are iconic to New Mexico including an alien spaceship, red and green chile and (of course) hot air balloons! Following the show, the real-life balloons started to inflate with the Dawn Patrol Show, presented by Route 66 Casino Hotel and RV Resort, a choreographed inflation of balloons launching in the dark that helps other pilots get an early idea of wind speeds and directions at different altitudes.

The Krispy Kreme morning glow, featuring a bakers dozen of 13 hot air balloons brightened the morning dusk sky before the open ceremonies, which featured ExxonMobil's new hot air balloon. The ExxonMobil hit air balloon launched alongside the Balloon Fiesta's "Fiesta" to start a flawless launch into Albuquerque's turquoise skies.

"It is our pleasure to present the ExxonMobil "Enchanted Horizons" balloon during this year's Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, said Kartik Garg, ExxonMobil New Mexico Production Manager. Its richly colored envelope pays tribute to the beauty of New Mexico's skyline during dusk and dawn. We look forward to seeing everyone at liftoff!"

Other sponsors are from a variety of industries including the food and beverage, local governments, outdoor recreation and financial industries. Sponsors play an integral role in support of the 51st Balloon Fiesta. Interestingly, the first Balloon Fiesta that launched in 1972, included 13 hot air balloons that flew from Coronado Mall to help KKOB-AM radio (both are also sponsors today) celebrate their 51st anniversary of being on the Albuquerque airwaves.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is where the world comes for ballooning. The 51st Balloon Fiesta continues through October 15, 2023.

A full list can be viewed here: https://balloonfiesta.com/Official-Sponsors

A live stream of the event, is available, here: https://www.twitch.tv/balloonfiesta

# # #

About the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, powered by ExxonMobil

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, powered by ExxonMobil is a festival of hot air balloons that takes place in October in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. It is the largest gathering of balloons and balloonists in the world. The 2022 event generated $203.19 Million into the Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico economies. For details on events, schedule, entertainment and photographs visit our website www.balloonfiesta.com and follow us on Twitter @BalloonFiesta and Facebook.

Contact:

Tom Garrity,

The Garrity Group

505.898.8689

media@balloonfiesta.com

SOURCE: The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791146/balloon-fiestas-100-sponsors-leverage-a-classic-albuquerque-box