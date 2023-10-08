The Ministry of Energy Saudi Arabia grants patronage to ICIS's 18th Middle Eastern Base Oils and Lubricants Conference

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Energy Saudi Arabia has granted patronage to ICIS' 18th Middle Eastern Base Oils and Lubricants Conference, to be held on 17-18 October in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This premier event will provide a unique opportunity for leaders in the base oils and lubricants industry to network, share wisdom, and tackle pressing industry challenges.

Sarah Harvey, director of events at ICIS, comments, "We are honoured that the Ministry is supporting the 18th Middle Eastern Base Oils and Lubricants Conference through their patronage. It reflects the event's prestige and the value of the base oils market in the region. Although base oils represent just 1% of total oil production, they are crucial profit drivers in the broader industry. The conference is structured to reinforce this segment, shedding light on global trends and providing essential information to boost the sale of base oils and lubricants."

ICIS is also pleased to announce that the opening keynote speech at the 18th Middle Eastern Base Oils and Lubricants Conference will now be delivered by the Deputy of Oil and Gas Regulatory and Technical Affairs, Ministry of Energy Saudi Arabia, Eng. Majed Hindi AlUteibi. Over its two days, the conference will provide a comprehensive outlook for the Middle East market, incorporating insight into growth drivers in the region, such as infrastructure development and engagement with the African market; evolving trends, such as sustainability and digitalisation; fuel retail topics, and a view into global economic trends for base oils.

"We are delighted to welcome Eng. Majed Hindi AlUteibi to provide the keynote address this year. This event is now recognised as the prime gathering spot for industry experts and underscores the value of building connections. With an agenda defined by the industry for the industry, it features prominent voices and is tailored to attract an array of participants, spanning base oil manufacturers, lubricant blenders, additive companies, and the burgeoning fuel retail business," concludes Harvey.

