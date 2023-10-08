Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2023) - ABC Conclave, is set to gather blockchain enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators from around the globe on 7-8 October 2023, at the Address Dubai Marina. This conclave serves as a melting pot of ideas, innovations, and discussions revolving around the decentralized web, blockchain technology, and the future of the internet, providing a unique platform for collaboration, education, and exploration of the latest trends in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DeFi, and Web3 technologies.





ABC Conclave - Dubai - The Pinnacle of Web3 Innovation

With the blockchain industry evolving at an unprecedented pace, ABC Conclave aims to bring together the brightest minds and disruptive projects to drive innovation and shape the future of decentralized technologies. The event will feature an extensive lineup of expert speakers, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities to foster knowledge-sharing and strategic partnerships.

Attendees can expect a diverse range of activities, including thought-provoking presentations by industry visionaries, engaging panel discussions on cutting-edge topics, hands-on workshops, and live demonstrations of blockchain solutions. The event will also showcase the fusion of Web2 and Web3 gaming through exhilarating Esports tournaments, thrilling hackathon, and exclusive FOMO lounge access to establish impactful relationships with key industry players, creating an unforgettable experience for the 3,000+ Web3 community under the roof of the grand stage at the Address Dubai Marina.

"Dubai boasts one on the most vibrant Web3 business communities in the world, positioning the emirate as a global hub for crypto and other advanced technologies. Through the DMCC Crypto Centre, we have a steadfast commitment to supporting this business community, providing a specialised environment that supports their every need. With so many of the industry's brightest minds all in Dubai for the ABC Web3 Conclave, we have a real opportunity to set the course for the industry's growth in both the short and long term. This event comes at a critical time, so I look forward to the innovation-focused conversations across the two days." stated by - Belal Jassoma, Head of Business Development, DMCC"

"How do Web3 and Open Metaverse relate? What possibilities do they unleash and how can we embrace their potential? Come and hear why web3 can enable digital ownership and enable us to benefit from all the network effects related to that digital ownership. In a Web3 Metaverse community members will have true agency." - Dr. Jane Thomason, Chairman Emeritus World Metaverse Council"

"The power of combining technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain achieves more mature enterprise-grade solutions which bring unique value propositions and accelerate business adoption." - Jorge Sebastiao - CEO Co-founder, Global Blockchain Organization.

I'm thrilled to take part in ABC Conclave 2023 and spread the word about 1inch Fusion, a breakthrough solution for the most efficient crypto swaps. 1-inch Fusion enables users to make MEV-protected swaps at the best rates, without having to pay fees in network tokens. This is a major step towards making DeFi sustainable and user-friendly. - Sergej Kunz, Co-founder, 1inch Network, Germany.

ABC Conclave 2023 features an impressive lineup of renowned industry speakers, including:

Sergej Kunz, Co-founder, 1inch Network, Germany

YAT SIU, Co-founder, Executive Chairman, Founder and CEO, Animoca Brands, Outblaze, Hong Kong

Ahmed Elmetwally, CEO / General Manager, Private Office of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan, UAE

Belal Jassoma, Head of Business Development, DMCC, Dubai

Ravindra Kumar, Founder & CEO, Selfchain, India

Carmelo Milian, Founder and CEO, Polkacity, USA

Jorge Sebastiao, CEO, Co-founder, Global Blockchain Organization, UAE

Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi, Co-founder, Islamic Coin, UAE

Alex Chehade, Executive Director and General Manager, Binance, UAE

Igor Bershadsky, Director of Business Development & Partnerships, Hacken, UAE

Vadim Krekotin, Founding Partner, Cryptomeria Capital, UAE

Jane Thomason, Inaugural Chair, Organization: World Metaverse Council, Australia

Tim Mangnall, Founder & CEO, Capital Block, UAE

Matthias Mende, Co-Founder, Dubai Blockchain Center, UAE

Cristina Ceban, Founder, Women Do Crypto, UAE

Charlie Hu, Lucid Blue Ventures, UAE

Arpit Sharma, Managing Director of SE Asia & MENA Near Foundation, UAE

Rudy Shoushany, Founder, Producer, Dx Talks & Crypto Talks, UAE

Assad Dar, CVO & Co-Founder, Medieval Empires, UAE

Carl Runefelt, Founder and CEO, Cryptojobs.com, UAE

Ramani Ramachandran, Founder & CEO of Router Protocol, India

Preetam Rao, CEO & Co-Founder, QuillAudits, India

Geoff McAlister, MD, Hex Trust, UAE

Ravikant Agrawal, Director Of Growth, Polygon Labs, India

Mary Pedler, Founder, Input Communications Agency, UAE

Anton Golub, Founder & Chairman, SwissAssetDAO, Switzerland

While exploring the pivotal role of Web3 and Blockchain in shaping the future of finance and technology, Assad Dar, Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer - Medieval Empires, "I'm excited to be a part of ABC Conclave 2023, where our game, 'Medieval Empires,' perfectly aligns with the event's goal of bringing forward the entire blockchain gaming ecosystem. It represents the ideal fusion of blockchain technology and creative innovation within the gaming industry. I'm eagerly looking forward to this event, which aims to promote mutual growth and collaboration among key players in the blockchain gaming industry."

Sharing his thoughts on the impact of the ABC Conclave, Ashish Kumar Singh, Vice President of Expand My Business states, "Web3 is a new inevident technology which has emerged from usage in cryptocurrency to metaverses. ABC Conclave is the right podium to explore and experience this emerging tech space with the largest gathering of web3 enthusiasts."

"Forging a blockchain oasis means creating a nurturing, innovative environment. It requires inclusivity, collaboration, and education. Through open dialogue and shared insights, we empower the blockchain community to shape its own destiny." - Mary Pedler, Founder of INPUT Communications agency.

"Web3 is more than a technology, it's a revolution. At ABC Conclave, we're not just hosting an event, we're creating a platform for this revolution to grow and thrive. We're bringing together the brightest minds in blockchain, digital assets, and fintech from across the globe for a two-day immersive experience in the heart of Dubai. From Web3 Conclave and high-stakes Esports tournaments to groundbreaking hackathons, from the pulsating rhythms of our music festival to the vibrant creativity of our cosplay event, ABC Conclave is a celebration of the diverse and dynamic spirit of the web3 community." - Kirubakaran Reddy, Founder & CEO, Alphablockz.

Sponsors include:

Presenting Sponsor: Self Chain

Powered by Sponsor: MetaChain One

Legendary Sponsor:

Polkacity

OkraTech Token

AlphaToken

Epic Sponsor:

Synverse

Synthr

UnoRe

Hacken

Scallop

Guerdon Victor

GG

Internet Computer

Rare Sponsor:

GPU.Net

QuillAudits

Frontier

Router Protocol

Adlunam

Sustainability Business Partner:

DMCC

Association Partner:

Arabs in Blockchain

Accelerator Partner:

Symbiote

Gaming & Esports Partner:

GG

Official PR Partner:

ZEX PR Wire

Ecosystem Partner:

DTC Group

Animoca Brands

Reward Partner:

Nuvo

Official Hackathon Partner:

Dorahacks

Security Hackathon Partner:

Solidity Scan

Hackathon Partner

Decubate

The distinguished speakers will share their expertise, insights, and visions for the future of blockchain technology. Their sessions will cover a diverse range of topics, including decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), smart contracts, and the evolution of Web3.

ABC Conclave is proud to have the support of leading sponsors who share the vision of advancing the blockchain ecosystem. These strategic partners will gain unparalleled exposure to a global audience, showcasing their products and services, and forging valuable connections within the industry.

As a participant at ABC Conclave, there will be the opportunity to explore the latest innovations, gain insights from industry experts, and connect with like-minded individuals who are driving change in the blockchain space. Whether an investor, developer, entrepreneur, or simply curious about the potential of blockchain technology, ABC Conclave offers a vibrant environment to expand knowledge, networks, and business opportunities.

Secure a spot at the ABCDXB today and become a driving force for change in the blockchain industry: https://abcconclave.com/tickets.

About ABC Conclave:

ABC Conclave is a premier global platform dedicated to showcasing the latest advancements, trends, and insights in the Web 3.0, Blockchain and Crypto space. It promises an exceptional lineup of esteemed Speakers, cutting-edge Projects, and esteemed Partners.

The Dubai edition is assembling top-tier executives including CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation, and prominent experts from the web3, blockchain, and metaverse sectors. This exclusive B2B and B2C gathering will provide a unique opportunity to connect with thought leaders, innovators, and decision-makers driving advancements in these transformative technologies.

The conference offers a platform for insightful discussions, networking, and exploring new opportunities within the crypto ecosystem. Fostering innovation and driving the adoption of decentralized technologies worldwide to shape the future of blockchain technology. This extraordinary event combines Gaming and e-sports tournaments, attracting a diverse audience of over 3,000+ attendees from across the globe. The event will feature a thrilling dev hackathon. Join us at ABC Conclave for an unparalleled celebration of the Web3 industry's innovation and potential.

