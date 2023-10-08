Another red week for the Austrian Stock Market, ATX fell under his starting value of the year. News came from Strabag, RHI Magnesita, OMV, Frequentis, FACC, Erste Group, Andritz and Immofinanz. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,52% to 6.899,53 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 4,58%. Up to now there were 108 days with a positive and 89 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 8,12% away, from the low 8,05%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,18%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,22%. These are the best-performers this week: Flughafen Wien 8,9% in front of Bawag 3,31% and Warimpex 2,5%. And the following stocks performed worst: SBO -6,99% in front of Rosenbauer -6,91% and Kapsch TrafficCom -6,44%. Further highlights this week: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...