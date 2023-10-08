The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: The 66th Gordon Bennett Cup Launches from Balloon Fiesta

Seventeen pilots representing nine countries take to the New Mexico Skies

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2023 / The 66th Coupe Aeronautique Gordon Bennett, sponsored by BayoTech, is underway. The Launch window for 17 hydrogen-filled gas balloons, representing nine countries, opened at 8:30pm, Saturday. With exception of France Team 3 which withdrew because of a leak in their envelope, all of the balloons lifted off from the same point. Launching over the span of an hour and a half, the gas balloons will follow a trajectory that will take them along Interstate-40 flying towards Oklahoma City.

The teams launched in the following sequence:

Order Country Team Pilots 1 Poland POL-1 Krzyszotf Zapart, Pjtor Halas 2 Spain ESP-1 Anulfo González, Angel Aguirre 3 United States USA-3 Mark Sullivan, Cheri White 4 Germany GER-1 Wilhelm Eimers, Benjamin Eimers 5 Austria AUT-2 Christian Wagner, Stefanie Liller 6 France FRA-1 Benoît Pelard, Benoît Petérlé 7 Lithuania LTU-1 Robertas Komža, Romanas Mikelevic?ius 8 Switzerland SUI-1 Balthasar Wicki, René Erni 9 United Kingdom GBR-1 Deborah (Day) Scholes, John Rose 10 Poland POL-2 Jacek Bogdan´ski, Przemyslaw Mos´cicki 11 United States USA-1 Noah Forden, Brenda Cowlishaw 12 Germany GER-2 Benedict Munz, Matthias Schlegel 13 Austria AUT-1 Gerald Stürzlinger, Helmut Meinhofer 14 France FRA-2 Eric Decellières, Benoît Havret 15 United States USA-2 Barbara Fricke, Peter Cuneo 16 Germany GER-3 Max Michels, Andreas Michels 17 France FRA-3 Hervé Moine, Christophe Blanchard

The world's oldest and most prestigious air race, the 66th Coupe Aéronautique Gordon Bennett is the world championship for long-distance gas ballooning. Two-member teams fly 1,000 cubic meter (approximately 35,000 cubic foot) hydrogen gas balloons. Balloons are equipped to fly for long distances, they cannot refuel in flight and complete their race upon landing. In previous years, competitors have traveled across the northeastern United States, some landing as far as Newfoundland, Canada. This year, the flight trajectories are funneling gas balloons toward eastern New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma.

"The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is proud to host this elite competition," says Sam Parks, Executive Director. "We wish all the pilots good luck and safe flights."

Among the competitors are last year's champions, Wilhelm Eimers and Benjamin Eimers (father and son) from Germany. Willi Eimers is a five-time Gordon Bennett champion and holds the race's duration record (92+hours) and the record for the number of times a pilot has competed in the race. Also flying are three U.S. teams, all of whom are previous America's Challenge champions: Noah Forden and Brenda Cowlishaw, Barbara Fricke and Peter Cuneo, and Mark Sullivan and Cheri White. More information on the competitors can be found, here: https://balloonfiesta.com/files/galleries/Meet_the_Gordon_Bennett_Competitors_updated_10223_docx.pdf

Each team will be equipped with YB Tracking technology. For the most up-to-date information and to track the balloons in real-time, please visit the official Gordon Bennett Cup website at https://balloonfiesta.com/Gordon-Bennett-2023 and our dedicated tracking site at https://live.gordonbennett.aero . Exclusive coverage and insights can be found via Gordon Bennett TV .

###

About the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta & Gordon Bennett Cup

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, powered by ExxonMobil, is the host for the 66th Gordon Bennett Cup. The Balloon Fiesta is a festival of hot air balloons that takes place in October in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. For details on events, schedule, entertainment and photographs visit our website www.balloonfiesta.com and follow us on Twitter @BalloonFiesta and Facebook .

Media Contact:



Tom Garrity

Media Director

media@balloonfiesta.com

SOURCE: The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791149/the-66th-gordon-bennett-cup-launches-from-balloon-fiesta