The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: The 66th Gordon Bennett Cup Launches from Balloon Fiesta

Seventeen pilots representing nine countries take to the New Mexico Skies
ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2023 / The 66th Coupe Aeronautique Gordon Bennett, sponsored by BayoTech, is underway. The Launch window for 17 hydrogen-filled gas balloons, representing nine countries, opened at 8:30pm, Saturday. With exception of France Team 3 which withdrew because of a leak in their envelope, all of the balloons lifted off from the same point. Launching over the span of an hour and a half, the gas balloons will follow a trajectory that will take them along Interstate-40 flying towards Oklahoma City.
The teams launched in the following sequence:
Order
Country
Team
Pilots
1
Poland
POL-1
Krzyszotf Zapart, Pjtor Halas
2
Spain
ESP-1
Anulfo González, Angel Aguirre
3
United States
USA-3
Mark Sullivan, Cheri White
4
Germany
GER-1
Wilhelm Eimers, Benjamin Eimers
5
Austria
AUT-2
Christian Wagner, Stefanie Liller
6
France
FRA-1
Benoît Pelard, Benoît Petérlé
7
Lithuania
LTU-1
Robertas Komža, Romanas Mikelevic?ius
8
Switzerland
SUI-1
Balthasar Wicki, René Erni
9
United Kingdom
GBR-1
Deborah (Day) Scholes, John Rose
10
Poland
POL-2
Jacek Bogdan´ski, Przemyslaw Mos´cicki
11
United States
USA-1
Noah Forden, Brenda Cowlishaw
12
Germany
GER-2
Benedict Munz, Matthias Schlegel
13
Austria
AUT-1
Gerald Stürzlinger, Helmut Meinhofer
14
France
FRA-2
Eric Decellières, Benoît Havret
15
United States
USA-2
Barbara Fricke, Peter Cuneo
16
Germany
GER-3
Max Michels, Andreas Michels
17
France
FRA-3
Hervé Moine, Christophe Blanchard
The world's oldest and most prestigious air race, the 66th Coupe Aéronautique Gordon Bennett is the world championship for long-distance gas ballooning. Two-member teams fly 1,000 cubic meter (approximately 35,000 cubic foot) hydrogen gas balloons. Balloons are equipped to fly for long distances, they cannot refuel in flight and complete their race upon landing. In previous years, competitors have traveled across the northeastern United States, some landing as far as Newfoundland, Canada. This year, the flight trajectories are funneling gas balloons toward eastern New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma.
"The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is proud to host this elite competition," says Sam Parks, Executive Director. "We wish all the pilots good luck and safe flights."
Among the competitors are last year's champions, Wilhelm Eimers and Benjamin Eimers (father and son) from Germany. Willi Eimers is a five-time Gordon Bennett champion and holds the race's duration record (92+hours) and the record for the number of times a pilot has competed in the race. Also flying are three U.S. teams, all of whom are previous America's Challenge champions: Noah Forden and Brenda Cowlishaw, Barbara Fricke and Peter Cuneo, and Mark Sullivan and Cheri White. More information on the competitors can be found, here: https://balloonfiesta.com/files/galleries/Meet_the_Gordon_Bennett_Competitors_updated_10223_docx.pdf
Each team will be equipped with YB Tracking technology. For the most up-to-date information and to track the balloons in real-time, please visit the official Gordon Bennett Cup website at https://balloonfiesta.com/Gordon-Bennett-2023 and our dedicated tracking site at https://live.gordonbennett.aero. Exclusive coverage and insights can be found via Gordon Bennett TV.
About the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta & Gordon Bennett Cup
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, powered by ExxonMobil, is the host for the 66th Gordon Bennett Cup. The Balloon Fiesta is a festival of hot air balloons that takes place in October in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. For details on events, schedule, entertainment and photographs visit our website www.balloonfiesta.com and follow us on Twitter @BalloonFiesta and Facebook.
