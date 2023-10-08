Andritz: International technology group Andritz will supply a complete fiber preparation line for a greenfield plant in the Toshka area in the south of Egypt. The pioneering and eco-friendly plant will produce high-density and medium-density fiberboard (HDF/MDF) from date palm fronds, a material normally considered farm waste. Michael Frint, Director Technology Panelboard Systems at Andritz says: "Alternative raw materials, in particular from waste streams, are becoming increasingly important in the panel industry. Participating in this innovative and sustainable NSPO project is an important milestone for us."Andritz: weekly performance: -4.22% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (05/10/2023)

