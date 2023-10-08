Immofinanz: Real Estate company Immofinanz placed first in the category "Co-Working Space" with its innovative and sustainable myhive Urban Garden office concept at the 2023 Office of the Year Award. CBRE, the world's leading commercial real estate services and investment firm, again recognised the year's most innovative and best workplaces at the Office of the Year Award. Immofinanz convinced the jury as the best co-working space provider with its new myhive Urban Garden located at Wienerbergstrasse 3-5 in 1100 Vienna. This ranking places Immofinanz first for innovative co-working in Vienna for the second year in succession. The myhive Office in der Ungargasse in 1030 Vienna received this award in 2021.Immofinanz: weekly performance: 0.33% (From the 21st ...

