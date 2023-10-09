RTG Mining Inc.: Chanach Field Work Highlights Strong Copper and Gold Mineralisation

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE AND AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE
Highlights:
- Extensive field work program highlights encouraging gold and copper mineralisation along 6.5km of skarns and new structures within Chanach.
- High-grade trench sampling assays include:
- 2m @ 4.05g/t Au and 1.56% Cu from Cut 1
- 1m @ 1.10g/t Au and 0.76% Cu from Cut 1
- 7m @ 2.94g/t Au (including 4m @ 4.87g/t Au) and 1.12% Cu from Cut 2
- 5m @ 5.53g/t Au from Cut 5 (Outcropping Quartz vein in Central Area)
- RTG continues to advance progress on Mabilo Project in Philippines - budget discussions with project partners progressing well.
SUBIACO, WESTERN AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2023 / The Board of RTG Mining Inc. (" RTG ", or the " Company ") ( TSX Code:RTG)(ASX Code:RTG ) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities at their 90% owned Chanach Gold & Copper Project ( Chanach ) in the Kyrgyz Republic.
Recent exploration activities at Chanach have included ground truthing, the collection of 1,154 soil samples concentrating on 6.5km of skarn and new structures identified in the eastern end of the tenement in last year's structural survey, the digging of seven dozer cut trenches across the identified skarn and outcropping quartz and a magnetic survey over the tenement.
Management Commentary:
Commenting on these positive results, RTG's CEO Justine Magee said: "These results further increase our confidence that Chanach can evolve into both a high-grade, large Copper - Gold Porphyry Skarn system, similar to or even better than the Mabilo Project, combined with a high-grade epithermal gold system. Follow up work next field season is planned to include a 3DIP survey and drilling of defined targets.
Whilst we are excited to see the excellent results coming from Chanach, progress at our Mabilo Project in the Philippines continues to gain momentum with the new partnership with the Villar controlled TVI Resource Development (Phils.) Inc. working well, with the current focus on updating budgets for start up so we can refresh the financing plans for the project. We have again been approached by a number of parties who have expressed a keen interest in both the financing and offtake arrangements for the project."
High-Grade Trench Sampling Results:
Skarn area:
- 2m @ 4.05g/t Au and 1.56% Cu from Cut 1
- 1m @ 1.10g/t Au and 0.76% Cu from Cut 1
- 7m @ 2.94g/t Au (including 4m @ 4.87g/t Au) and 1.12% Cu from Cut 2
- 1m @ 1.26g/t Au from Cut 3 (remainder of trench still in sedimentary cover)
- 1m @ 2.05g/t Au from Cut 4
- 6m @ 1.56% Cu (including 3m @ 2.11%Cu) from Cut 4
- 5m @ 1.70g/t Au and 1.6% Cu from outcropping skarn in eastern end
Outcropping Quartz vein in Central Area:
- 5m @ 5.53g/t Au from Cut 5
- 2m @ 2.18% Cu from Cut 5
Grades above 0.7g/t Au and 0.3% Cu have been included in the High-Grade Sampling Results.
Historically, under the previous ownership, there had been limited mapping and no detailed work done on the skarn areas, the extent of which was only identified in the last field season, supporting the current program to now focus in on these exciting new areas and potential. The channel samples confirm the high-grade nature and strong prospectivity of the skarns combined with high grade epithermal quartz veins within the tenement.
Results from dozer cuts 6 and 7 and the soil sampling are being processed at the fully accredited Information Research Centre Laboratory in Kara Balta in the Kyrgyz Republic with results pending.
The magnetic survey was flown with drones by Geoscan Ltd on 50m line spacing at an altitude of 50m. The data collected will be processed by Southern Geoscience Consultants in Perth, and overlayed with the results from the soil sampling, to be used for 3DIP and drill targeting.
Figure 1: Tenement Map showing area of 2023 Field Season Geochemical Samples and Magnetic Survey
Figure 2: Tenement Map showing location of 2023 Field Season Trenches and Mapped Skarn Structure
ABOUT RTG MINING INC
RTG Mining Inc. is a mining and exploration company listed on the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange. RTG is currently focused primarily on progressing the Mabilo Project to start-up having now received a mining permit for the Project, with a view to moving quickly and safely to a producing gold and copper company.
RTG also has a number of exciting new opportunities including the Panguna Project in Bougainville, which it remains committed to while also considering further new business development opportunities.
RTG has an experienced management team which has to date developed seven mines in five different countries, including being responsible for the development of the Masbate Gold Mine in the Philippines through CGA Mining Limited. RTG has some of the most respected international institutional investors as shareholders including Franklin Templeton, Equinox Partners and Sun Valley.
ENQUIRIES
President & CEO - Justine Magee
Tel: +61 8 6489 2900
Email: jmagee@rtgmining.com
US Investor Relations Contact
Jaime Wells: +1 970 640 0611
jwells@rtgmining.com
Australia Investor and Media Contact
Sam Burns: +61 400 164 067
sam.burns@sdir.com.au
COMPLIANCE STATEMENT
Date: 9 October 2023
Authorised for release by: By the Board of Directors
QUALIFIED PERSON AND COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
The information in this release that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resource Estimates of the Chanach Project is based upon information compiled, reviewed and approved by Viktor Zabolotny who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Viktor Zabolotny is employed by BW Three Holdings Ltd and is a consultant to RTG. Viktor Zabolotny has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Viktor Zabolotny consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on her information in the form and the context in which it appears.
The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets of the Chanach Project is based upon information compiled, reviewed and approved by Greg Hall who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Greg Hall is employed by Golden Phoenix International Pty Ltd and is a consultant to RTG. Greg Hall has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Greg Hall consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and the context in which it appears.
The information in this release that relates to areas outside of exploration results, Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves and Metallurgy and Processing is based on information prepared by or under the supervision of Mark Turner, who is a Qualified Person and Competent Person. Mark Turner is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is employed by RTG Mining Inc, the Company. Mark Turner has sufficient experience that is relevant to the information under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" and to qualify as a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mark Turner has verified the data disclosed in this release. Mark Turner consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
For the ASX Feasibility Study announcement including JORC tables please refer to the RTG Mining website (www.rtgmining.com) and on the ASX, under announcements (www.asx.com.au).
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.
This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, among others, statements made or implied relating to the interpretation of exploration results, accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, parameters and assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources, realization of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, estimated economic results of the Mabilo Project, future operational and financial results, including estimated cashflow and the timing thereof, estimated expenditures, expansion, exploration and development activities and the timing thereof, including expectations regarding the DSO, plans for progressing Stage 2 development, completion of a debt funding package, the negotiation of contracts for start up works and offtake arrangements and the completion of merged documentation, RTG's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, RTG's beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "objective", "may", "will", "expected", "likely", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RTG's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of RTG's mineral projects; the need to obtain additional financing to develop RTG's mineral projects; the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for RTG's mineral projects and other risks and uncertainties as discussed in RTG's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022 and detailed from time to time in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. RTG will not release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.
