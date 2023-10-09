SANY Group: SANY Impresses at the Mining and Metals Central Asia & Kazcomak, Boosting Development in Region

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global heavy machinery manufacturer SANY Group (SANY) recently exhibited at the Mining and Metals Central Asia & Kazcomak which was held from September 20 to 22 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. As one of the most significant mining machinery expos in Central Asia, over 10 industry giants gathered with around 40 thousand visitors in attendance and saw SANY winning intended orders of RMB21.4 million.

At the exhibition, six units of SANY's latest flagship equipment, including the STC300V truck crane, 115S off-highway mining truck, and excavator, stole the show. SANY electrified the atmosphere with wonderful dancing, singing, and interactive performances and games, which all resonated with visitors.

As the earliest engineering machinery enterprise responding to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), SANY established its Central Asia Business Unit in 2014, injecting high-quality products that have been since facilitating the region's infrastructure construction.

In 2018, ENTER, one of the largest engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies in Uzbekistan, established cooperative relations with SANY. Upon signing the contract, the company introduced 44 pieces of SANY cranes, and, to date, over 1700 units of SANY equipment owned by the company have been involved in various projects in the region, such as the construction of the first nuclear power station in Central Asia and a gas-to-liquids plant in Uzbekistan, which have powered the country's socioeconomic growth.

Additionally, catering to the global trend of low-carbon development, SANY has also been active in new energy projects in the region. In July of this year, SANY's 10 units of SANY wind turbines were delivered to Kazakhstan's Alkarek wind power project. Starting from August 12, SANY cranes completed the lifting work in just 52 days, much to the amazement of the customer. Once the project is put into use, it will provide 170 million kWh of clean electricity annually to locals, cutting carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 176,000 tons, contributing to Kazakhstan's clean energy transition and its carbon neutrality goals.

SANY has become deeply rooted in the market during these years with its high-quality products and excellent after-sales service. By far, SANY wheeled cranes market share in Kazakhstan has grown to 61% and will continue to increase in the coming years. Yang Lei, General Manager of the SANY Central Asia Business Unit, commented that SANY will work together with local customers to continue to boost the development of the region.

