Montag, 09.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus für KW 41: Innocan Pharma: Doppelstrategie und Israel Update!
WKN: A2QB29 | ISIN: CA3805561006 | Ticker-Symbol: A2V5
Tradegate
09.10.23
08:22 Uhr
0,019 Euro
-0,004
-16,81 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLD BULL RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLD BULL RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0170,02408:49
0,0150,02208:30
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLD BULL RESOURCES CORP0,019-16,81 %
SOLIDWORLD GROUP SPA4,1300,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.