Das Instrument A2V5 CA3805561006 GOLD BULL RESOURCES CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.10.2023

The instrument A2V5 CA3805561006 GOLD BULL RESOURCES CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.10.2023



Das Instrument F17 IT0005497893 SOLIDWORLD GROUP S.P.A. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.10.2023

The instrument F17 IT0005497893 SOLIDWORLD GROUP S.P.A. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.10.2023



Das Instrument 18MF FR0010755611 AMUNDI ETF LEV. USA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.10.2023

The instrument 18MF FR0010755611 AMUNDI ETF LEV. USA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.10.2023

