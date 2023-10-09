Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung: Wir stellen den wichtigsten KI-Deal des Jahres vor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QR2D | ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30 | Ticker-Symbol: 7FX
Frankfurt
09.10.23
09:15 Uhr
0,153 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMARKAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMARKAND GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
09.10.2023 | 08:31
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samarkand Group plc: eCommerce Awards recognition

DJ Samarkand Group plc: eCommerce Awards recognition 

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) 
Samarkand Group plc: eCommerce Awards recognition 
09-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
6 October 2023 
Samarkand Group plc 
("Samarkand" or the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") 
eCommerce Awards recognition 
Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is delighted to have won silver for the 
"Best Cross-border Campaign" at the recent eCommerce Awards 2023. The awards recognise excellence in the world of 
eCommerce, celebrating market leading initiatives in the online retail space. 
Samarkand has seen strong growth in sales through livestream influencer commerce, with the 160-year-old Scottish brand 
Napiers the Herbalist successfully entering China via cross-border influencer commerce. The initiative demonstrates the 
Group's ability to adapt to an ever-changing eCommerce landscape in China, selling products to consumers via livestream 
broadcasts on Douyin (TikTok China). 
Following a series of livestream broadcasts between December 2022 and August 2023, Napiers saw its China sales grow 
significantly, generating incremental cross-border sales of more than GBP1 million, with extremely positive customer 
feedback. 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer of Samarkand Group, commented: "I am proud of the adaptability the Group has 
shown in the midst of an unpredictable trading environment in China. The growth of Napiers in this market is testament 
to our expert team and we are delighted to have received recognition of our recent livestreaming initiative at the 
eCommerce awards." 
For more information, please contact: 
Samarkand Group plc               Via Alma PR 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer 
                        http://samarkand.global/ 
Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer 
 
VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 
Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance) 
                        IPO@vsacapital.com 
Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) 
 
Alma PR                     +44(0)20 3405 0213 
Josh Royston 
Robyn Fisher                  samarkand@almapr.co.uk 
Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BLH1QT30 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      SMK 
Sequence No.:  276488 
EQS News ID:  1743217 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1743217&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.