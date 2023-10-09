Anzeige
09.10.2023 | 09:36
HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT PAUL KAGAME TO OPEN MWC KIGALI 2023

Secure your spot and register today to attend MWC Kigali, 17-19 October 2023

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA is delighted to announce that His Excellency Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda, will formally open MWC Kigali on 17 October at the Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda.



"It is a great honour for His Excellency Paul Kagame to open MWC Kigali 2023; his participation is a mark of how Africa's digital transformation journey is gaining momentum and empowering communities, government and businesses. As 4G moves forward and 5G emerges, frontier technologies offer huge potential and fintech continues to connect millions within the formal economy for the first time. I am looking forward to three days of debate and inspiration with international industry leaders and high-level African policymakers," said GSMA's Director General, Mats Granryd.

MWC Kigali, the African continent's largest and most influential connectivity event is taking place on the 17 - 19 October. The event convenes powerful innovators and political leaders from all sub-regions of the continent to create a better future for all. It features impactful summits and forums, delving into vital topics like bridging the digital divide, leveraging mobile tech for socio-economic development, and aligning industries with UN Sustainable Development Goals. Aligned with MWC Kigali's four core themes - Accelerate Africa, FinTech, HealthTech, and Powering Digital - these sessions aim to propel the digital era forward.

Event Partners

MWC Kigali's industry-leading agenda is enabled by the partners of our event. We are proud to have the support of leading global and regional companies including our founding partners Mastercard, MTN, Orange, ZTE and our event partners Republic of Rwanda, African Union, Africa CDC and Smart Africa.

For more information, follow our updates on the MWC Kigali Press Zone or visit www.mwckigali.com. The media are invited to register for your complimentary pass by contacting the GSMA Press Office at pressoffice@gsma.com.

We invite you to find out more at gsma.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240569/MWC_Kigali.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/4060215/GSMA_Logo.jpg

GSMA Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/his-excellency-president-paul-kagame-to-open-mwc-kigali-2023-301949590.html

