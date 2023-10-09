Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: MBWS strengthens its partnership with Sazerac by becoming the exclusive distributor of its portfolio of premium brands on the French market

Charenton-le-Pont, Louisville, 9th October 2023

MBWS strengthens its partnership with Sazerac by becoming the exclusive distributor of its portfolio of premium brands on the French market

MBWS and Sazerac announce a new strategic step in their partnership in France, involving the exclusive distribution by MBWS of Sazerac's portfolio of premium brands.

This portfolio includes, among another, iconic names such as Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare, W. L. Weller, Sazerac Rye, 1792, E.H. Taylor Jr, George T Stagg and Pappy Van Winkle bourbon brands, as well as Sazerac de Forge cognac brand, Jung and Wulff rum brand and Peychaud's cocktail bitters.

Praised for its excellence and the rarity of its liquids, this portfolio of brands perfectly complements the categories in which MBWS operates.

The integration of these additional brands alongside those already distributed by MBWS (namely Paddy, Fireball and Southern Comfort) will enable it to expand its presence in buoyant and fast-growing segments such as bourbon, rum and the mixology trend. The partnership will also considerably enhance the company's commercial offering in France.

These new references will benefit from MBWS' commercial strength and broad market coverage, relying on specialised teams covering all distribution channels, with the Op'team Spirit, La Martiniquaise and Bardinet teams for the Off-trade, BLMHD for the On-trade, and Premium Craft Spirits for the network of premium independent wine and liquor stores (cavistes).

Fahd Khadraoui, Chief Executive Officer of MBWS, said: "I am delighted to consolidate our historic partnership with Sazerac. The integration of these brands gives us the opportunity to offer a broader premium range, while covering complementary categories with strong potential on the French market. Our ambition to develop these brands in the French market is perfectly in line with our Group's medium-term development plans."

Christophe Beau, Managing Director Global Sales of Sazerac, added: "This new dimension to our partnership with the MBWS group will further consolidate our brands in France. I am delighted to continue this collaboration, which is based on the great complementarity of our brand portfolios and a shared determination to accelerate our expansion in the French market.

Besides, I'd like to thank La Maison Du Whisky for their commitment in building our premium brands and developing its sales over the last years".

This partnership, which will begin on 1st January 2024, strengthens a long-standing collaboration between the two groups, as it is the case in the US market.

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard, Cognac Gautier and San José.

.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index.