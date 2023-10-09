|Unternehmen
|ISIN-Code
|Dividende (Währung)
|Dividende (EUR)
|GENERAL MILLS INC
|US3703341046
|0,59 USD
|0,5572 EUR
|JOHN WILEY & SONS INC
|US9682232064
|0,35 USD
|0,3305 EUR
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|32,200
|32,600
|13:19
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:15
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (09.10.2023)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) GENERAL MILLS INC US3703341046 0,59 USD 0,5572 EUR JOHN WILEY & SONS INC US9682232064 0,35 USD 0,3305 EUR
|Do
|(GIS) - Analyzing General Mills' Short Interest
|27.09.
|General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
|27.09.
|General Mills kündigt Dividende an
|Der amerikanische Lebensmittelkonzern General Mills Inc. (ISIN: US3703341046, NYSE: GIS) wird eine Quartalsdividende in Höhe von 59 US-Cents je Aktie an seine Investoren ausschütten, wie am Dienstag...
|26.09.
|General Mills Stock Near Its 52-Week Low: Is it a Good Buy After Beating Expectations in Q1?
|Di
|JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. - 8-K, Current Report
|02.10.
|John Wiley & Sons boosts dividend to $0.35 amid forecasted EPS rise
|29.09.
|John Wiley & Sons schüttet Dividende aus
|Das amerikanische Verlagshaus John Wiley & Sons Inc. (ISIN: US9682232064, NYSE: WLY) wird am 25. Oktober 2023 eine Quartalsdividende in Höhe von 35 US-Cents je Aktie ausschütten. Record date ist der...
|28.09.
|John Wiley & Sons declares $0.35 dividend
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|GENERAL MILLS INC
|59,44
|+0,68 %
|JOHN WILEY & SONS INC
|32,600
|-2,40 %