Pulse Cell Line platform provides therapeutic developers iPSC cell lines and iPSC-based cell lines ready for their unique edits to create product specific working and master cell banks

Echo Cell Therapy Manufacturing delivers therapeutic developers a differentiation and expansion platform that is pre-built in bioreactors, fully feeder free, with chemically defined media, with excellent yields

Immune platform cell types already available for partnering, in form of: NK Cells, a/ß T Cells, ?/d T Cells and macrophages

Cellistic is opening a specialized iPSC-centric GMP facility, exclusively available to Cellistic partners, ensuring speed and quality to IND through clinical development via proprietary work flows and automation

Cellistic, a cell therapy platform provider that partners with therapeutic developers to ensure cell therapies can achieve their full potential, has announced today the world's first off-the-shelf, pre-built cell line and manufacturing platforms aimed at more economically accelerating the development and manufacturing of allogeneic cell therapies.

Introducing Cellistic's Pulse Echo Platforms: The Pulse Platform: Cell line development, From idea to edited iPSCs. Cellistic's Pulse Platform for cell line development provides everything you need the tools, the systems, the space, and the thinking to drive toward your perfect cell while dramatically reducing your timelines. The Echo Platform: Cell manufacturing, From banked iPSCs to drug product. Cellistic's Echo Platform for cell therapy manufacturing is built-to-scale to be highly efficient from the ground up, shortening your final mile to a final product. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"While the initial proof points in cell therapy have been made largely by autologous regimens, for cell therapy to play a broad role in human health we need to greatly reduce the price per dose and time to development of products," said Gustavo Mahler, Cellistic CEO. "We believe that Cellistic's iPSC platform-based approach unlocks the ability to significantly reduce development time and provides a reliable manufacture process at a scale in very cost effective terms. Our platforms enable cell therapies to be developed faster and in a much more affordable way."

Stefan Braam, Cellistic's Founder and CTO, shared insights about the platform. "We've made significant investments to build technology platforms with the mission of significantly reducing the time and providing high quality and reproduceable off-the shelf cell therapies to the market. Our therapeutic partners can come to us with their proprietary edits and target product profiles, we can plug them into our platforms and get them into the clinic faster than ever. There is no process transfer that acts as a hurdle to the development timeline, as there would be if a contract manufacturer was engaged."

Cellistic's Pulse Cell Line and Echo Cell Therapy Manufacturing platforms are built on induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology which is the most robust and cost-effective way to build off-the-shelf allogeneic cell therapies. In addition to these platforms, Cellistic provides partners with turn-key development support via their new GMP facility located on their campus in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

"We are already working with autologous and allogeneic cell therapy partners to build their next generation off-the-shelf iPSC-based product leveraging our platforms. We can uniquely accelerate and simplify their journey to the clinic with the combination of our platforms, our purpose built GMP facility, and the expertise of our team which has successfully manufactured hundreds of immuno-oncology cell therapy clinical batches," said Gustavo Mahler.

For investors within this space, it also provides a stronger foundation to reach the patient with a viable product in shorter time and less cost.

The Cellistic team will be attending the major upcoming cell therapy conferences, including the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's "Meeting on the Mesa" in Carlsbad, California, October 10-12, 2023, as well as the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) in Brussels, Belgium, October 24-27, 2023.

About Cellistic

Launched in April 2022 as a subsidiary of Ncardia, Cellistic specializes in process development and manufacture of cell therapies based on human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology. Its focus and expertise in iPSC reprogramming, differentiation, and expansion protocol development positions the business to be the partner of choice for innovative cell therapy developers to commercialize novel advanced therapies. Leveraging more than a decade of Ncardia's scientific and technical knowledge and experience, Cellistic possesses unique capabilities for the design and optimization of proprietary manufacturing platforms for iPSC- based cells that deliver quality products at scale. For more information, visit www.cellistic.com.

