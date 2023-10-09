NeoGames SA: NeoGames' Pariplay makes Pennsylvania debut with Rush Street Interactive

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) ("NeoGames" or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Pariplay, leading aggregator and content provider, has entered Pennsylvania for the first time with Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI").



It marks the fifth US state entered by Pariplay, which has continued to excel in North America with its deep array of content, including games tailored to player demographics and leading content from its proprietary studio, Wizard Games.

Content from Pariplay's aggregation platform went live on RSI brands BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse in Pennsylvania on September 29, 2023, as the supplier further expands its reach across regulated states in the United States.

Pariplay's aggregation offering consists of over 14,000 games from 120+ suppliers, as well as a comprehensive suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that enhance player value, including Fusion Tournaments, Raffle Rocket and Spin That Wheel.

Tsachi Maimon, President and Head of iGaming at NeoGames, said: "We are thrilled to enter Pennsylvania, which marks the latest state that we have entered in the United States. Our proprietary Wizard Games content has performed superbly across America, while our aggregation platform boasts an incredible breadth to it, giving operators a fantastic choice of content. Rush Street Interactive is one of the most experienced and trusted online operators in North America and has been our close partner for some time. We are delighted to take this step with them."

Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer at Rush Street Interactive said: "RSI and Pariplay® have a close relationship and we're pleased to facilitate its entry into Pennsylvania for the first time.

"At BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse, we offer our players an immersive and entertaining gaming experience. With games that are proven hits in other states, we're confident players from the Quaker State will love them too."

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games - one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2023 EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation statements that relate to our current expectations relating to our expansion into the Pennsylvania market. The words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "could," "would," "project," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts



Investor Contact:

ir@neogames.com

Media Relations:

pr@neogames.com