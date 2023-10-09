Quantum Sonic: A Groundbreaking Enterprise-Grade SONIC Solution by Larch Networks, Quantum Networks and Sartur?

Larch Networks, Quantum Networks and Sartura have teamed up to announce Quantum SONiC, a turn-key software suite built on the SONiC network operating system (NOS) that can be deployed seamlessly on campus as well as on the edge networks.

ROSH HA'AYIN, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Larch Networks, Quantum Networks and Sartura have teamed up to announce Quantum SONiC, a turn-key software suite built on the SONiC network operating system (NOS) that can be deployed seamlessly on campus as well as on the edge networks.

Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) is a Linux-based operating system for network devices that enables cloud-scale networking and simplified network management. The open source project SONiC, originally developed by Microsoft for its Azure cloud platform, today is managed by the Linux Foundation. With SONiC, users can customize and optimize their network performance and functionality based on a variety of network protocols and hardware platforms. With Quantum SONiC, it is possible to enjoy the modular, scalable, reliable, and secure nature of SONiC in your network.

Through Quantum Networks cloud-managed solution, organizations can benefit from cutting-edge networking technologies while enjoying the centralized management capabilities that allow users to manage their entire network from anywhere in the world. Networks can be accessed, managed, tweaked, and optimized anywhere, anytime.

Key Features of Quantum Sonic:

Compatibility: Quantum Sonic seamlessly works on enterprise-grade switching hardware, based on the Marvell Prestera line of packet processors, such as Aldrin 2 (98DX72xx), Aldrin 3 (98DX73xx) and AlleyCat5 (98DX35xx). This ensures a smooth transition for organizations from commercial, vendor locked devices to disaggregated Open Source solutions that can fit in any ecosystem.

Centralized Management: With the centralized management and state of the art orchestration capabilities provided by Quantum, organizations can streamline network administration, reduce operational complexity, and enhance overall efficiency.

Availability: Larch Networks, Quantum Networks and Sartura offer a broad range of devices that allow a robust and dependable networking solution.

Larch Networks and Quantum Networks are here to assist you with samples of our products and with project orders.

