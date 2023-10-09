CEO to Address The Bitcoin Conference in Amsterdam and Join the Inscribing Amsterdam Gathering

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2023) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO"), a publicly listed company known for building proprietary digital infrastructures for Bitcoin Mining, High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence, today announced an exciting expansion into the world of Bitcoin software L2s infrastructure. The main goal is to lay down robust infrastructure that paves the way for massive Bitcoin adoption and capitalizes on future transaction fees.

As part of the L2 initiatives being brought forward by SATO, the company is proud to introduce the Hordes Wallet, a state-of-the-art non-custodial iOS and Android application for the safe management and storage of Ordinals. This novel taproot Bitcoin wallet, 100% non-custodial, is now available for users at: https://hordeswallet.com.

SATO has also created a unique platform that empowers users to inscribe ordinals in a simple, non-custodial manner, available at: https://inscribe.bysato.com. The company is also providing white glove services to inscribe collections and as such, is pleased to announce a captivating new collection from the renowned Japanese artist, Takeru Amano, featuring his iconic VNUS.

The Company is also releasing a new 100% non-custodial software that scans Bitcoin wallets to identify Rare Satoshis. This tool is ideal for hodlers and Bitcoin miners wanting to track inputs from pools and transfer rare satoshis to a chosen wallet.

More information about the L2 projects can be find here: www.bysato.com/L2.

"I have a firm belief that the kind of expertise we are developing will be pivotal for the future trajectory of Bitcoin miners. Especially as they seek other avenues to boost transaction-related revenues, a topic gaining traction with recent discussions surrounding Bip300 and 301. Miners equipped with software process are poised to outperform their counterparts," declared Romain Nouzareth, the CEO of SATO Technologies. "It's crucial to understand that while our primary commitment is expanding our proprietary data centers for Bitcoin Mining and AI/HPC, we're also introducing innovative ways for users to leverage Bitcoin," he added.

Romain Nouzareth is set to attend the global conference hosted by Bitcoin Magazine in Amsterdam on October 12th and 13th. He will join other industry experts on stage on the 13th at 1:30 PM. Additionally, M. Nouzareth will be present at 'Inscribing Amsterdam' alongside M. Simon Glâtre, the company's lead Bitcoin engineer, on Saturday, October 14th. Please reach out if you'd like to arrange a meeting with them.

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company positioned for ongoing success in deploying computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Performance Computing ("HPC"), and Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), via proprietary data centers designed to provide efficient compute power tailored for the digital ecosystem. Listed on (TSXV: SATO) & (OTCQB: CCPUF) since 2021. Around 65% of securities (on a fully diluted basis) owned by Officers, Directors, Insiders and Shareholders above 7% with long term vision. To learn more about SATO's distinct vision, ambitious goals and meet the team, visit www.bysato.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Romain Nouzareth

invest@bysato.com

Phone: +1 (450) 756-3636

Full Disclaimer https://corp.bysato.com/documents/disclaimer.html

