Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its Half-Year Financial Report to June 30, 2023.

The Half-Year Financial Report can be consulted on Vetoquinol's website at www.vetoquinol.com/en/publications in the Regulated Information section.

Next update: Q3 2023 Sales, October 26, 2023 after market close

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the farm animals (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets. As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region. Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. Vetoquinol employed 2,497 people as of June 30, 2023.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

