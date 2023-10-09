Black Book Market Research: Nuance Rated #1 Mid-Revenue Cycle Management Solution for 11th Consecutive Year, Black Book Research

Nuance Communications maintains the highest industry client satisfaction ranking for informatics in the competitive mid-RCM market with top customer-rated speech recognition, computer-assisted medical documentation, clinical coding and revenue integrity, and artificial intelligence tools.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Black Book Research announced Nuance Communications has once again been named the leading vendor for mid-RCM healthcare providers. The performance results emerge from 6,314 survey responses from 1,048 hospitals and 3,625 physician practices.









Nuance's cloud-based speech recognition platform was rated #1 by current and past users, and mid-revenue cycle management process operations were lauded again for the eleventh consecutive year. Program users from both inpatient and outpatient care settings were polled to distinguish those vendors that are evolving to meet changing industry reimbursement rules and regulations.

Ninety-five percent of physician groups and practice associations participating in the survey confirmed the need to build more successful value-based care support products to meet the complex challenges that practices are encountering through the transition to new payment schemes with payers.

"The highest functioning coding processes with inclusive revenue cycle management and clinical documentation improvement are being powered in the middle by artificial intelligence and cloud applications offered by Nuance," said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book. "They are executing unparalleled financial and quality outcomes and are driving the 2023 success stories of Nuance clients including fuller and timelier reimbursements while improving patient care."

Nuance also rated highest in 2023 user surveys in both the hospital and physician categories for medical speech recognition and artificial intelligence solutions.

About Black Book

Black Book, its founders, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts, including Nuance. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

Since 2000, Black Book has polled vendor satisfaction across over 30 industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. In 2009, Black Book began polling the client experience of over 1,300,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives, and hospital information technology managers.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data contact us at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com or see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Contact Information

Press Office

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

8008637590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787856/nuance-rated-1-mid-revenue-cycle-management-solution-for-11th-consecutive-year-black-book-research