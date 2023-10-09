Anzeige
Montag, 09.10.2023
Neuvorstellung: Wir stellen den wichtigsten KI-Deal des Jahres vor
WKN: A2JEX3 | ISIN: SE0010869487 | Ticker-Symbol: 979
Frankfurt
09.10.23
08:02 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
09.10.2023 | 16:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of BuildData Group AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (520/23)

BuildData Group AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in BuildData Group AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Short name:   BUILD    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0010869487
----------------------------
Order book ID: 150927   
----------------------------



The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be October 20,
2023. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
