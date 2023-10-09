Anzeige
WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
09.10.2023 | 17:22
126 Leser
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price Board of Directors convenes EGMs on re-domiciliation 
09-Oct-2023 / 17:51 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fix Price Board of Directors convenes EGMs on re-domiciliation 
 
9 October 2023, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), 
one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the decision of the Board of 
Directors to convene two Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders ("EGMs"): 
1. On approval of the proposed re-domiciliation of the Company from Cyprus to Kazakhstan, pursuant to which the Company 
wishes to transfer its seat from the Republic of Cyprus and become a registered continuing entity at the Astana 
International Financial Centre ("AIFC"), in the Republic of Kazakhstan. As a result of the proposed re-domiciliation, 
the Company will be struck off the Cyprus Registrar's register. As per the requirements of Cypriot law, the 
shareholders of the Company will be also asked to approve the Company's stand-alone financial statements for the period 
from 1 January 2023 to 31 August 2023. 
As of 30 September 2023, the Company operates 262 stores and employs 1,6 thous. people in Kazakhstan. 
The Company intends to maintain its current global depositary receipts ("GDRs") programme and the listings of its GDRs 
on both the London Stock Exchange and Moscow Exchange after the proposed re-domiciliation. 
2. On approval and replacement of the current Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company with a new 
Memorandum and Articles of Association in compliance with the laws of Kazakhstan, as well as the appointment of the 
Board of Directors and other officers, effective as of the date of registration of the Company at the AIFC, in the 
Republic of Kazakhstan. 
The Board of Directors has decided to convene the EGMs at 155 Arch. Makariou III, PROTEAS HOUSE, 5th Floor, 3026, 
Limassol, Cyprus, on 9 November 2023 at 15:30 and 16:00, respectively (Cyprus time). 
All materials for the EGMs are available on the Company's website at: https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/ 
general_meetings_of_shareholders/. 
 
 
About the Company 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been 
helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed 
product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points. 
As of 30 June 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,039 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking 
approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells 
products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 June 2023, the Company was operating 12 DCs 
covering 80 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. 
In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
             Fix Price Investor Relations           Fix Price Media Relations 
Contacts         Elena Mironova                  Ekaterina Goncharova 
             ir@fix-price.com                 pr@fix-price.com

