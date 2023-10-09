DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price Board of Directors convenes EGMs on re-domiciliation

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price Board of Directors convenes EGMs on re-domiciliation 09-Oct-2023 / 17:51 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fix Price Board of Directors convenes EGMs on re-domiciliation 9 October 2023, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the decision of the Board of Directors to convene two Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders ("EGMs"): 1. On approval of the proposed re-domiciliation of the Company from Cyprus to Kazakhstan, pursuant to which the Company wishes to transfer its seat from the Republic of Cyprus and become a registered continuing entity at the Astana International Financial Centre ("AIFC"), in the Republic of Kazakhstan. As a result of the proposed re-domiciliation, the Company will be struck off the Cyprus Registrar's register. As per the requirements of Cypriot law, the shareholders of the Company will be also asked to approve the Company's stand-alone financial statements for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 August 2023. As of 30 September 2023, the Company operates 262 stores and employs 1,6 thous. people in Kazakhstan. The Company intends to maintain its current global depositary receipts ("GDRs") programme and the listings of its GDRs on both the London Stock Exchange and Moscow Exchange after the proposed re-domiciliation. 2. On approval and replacement of the current Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company with a new Memorandum and Articles of Association in compliance with the laws of Kazakhstan, as well as the appointment of the Board of Directors and other officers, effective as of the date of registration of the Company at the AIFC, in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Board of Directors has decided to convene the EGMs at 155 Arch. Makariou III, PROTEAS HOUSE, 5th Floor, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus, on 9 November 2023 at 15:30 and 16:00, respectively (Cyprus time). All materials for the EGMs are available on the Company's website at: https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/ general_meetings_of_shareholders/. About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points. As of 30 June 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,039 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 June 2023, the Company was operating 12 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Contacts Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US33835G2057 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 276858 EQS News ID: 1744681 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1744681&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2023 10:51 ET (14:51 GMT)