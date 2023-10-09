Discovery Education Supports World Mental Health Day With New Free Resources for Students and Educators

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / To help educators and students nationwide observe World Mental Health Day, Discovery Education is offering a variety of new, free high-quality digital learning resources. Established in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health, World Mental Health Day seeks to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

Observed annually on October 10, World Mental Health Day unites communities to understand and address mental health as a universal human right. The following resources created by Discovery Education and social impact partners support teachers and students as they observe this important day:

Career Profiles: Students meet with health professionals who share innovations in healthcare that support overall well-being, including mental health. A series of diverse career profiles and accompanying interactive resources, including video vignettes and student activities, from Better Health in Action, a partner program with Takeda, aims to inspire students to explore local solutions to global health challenges through interactive, research-based learning experiences.

Digital Lesson Plans: According to numerous studies, low self-esteem in adolescents can negatively affect their performance in school, their relationship with others, and their own self-perception.

Resources from Amazing Me, an initiative with Dove Self-Esteem Project, include digital lesson plans featuring numerous classroom activities, ready-made PowerPoint presentations, educator guides, and more to teach students how comparisons and bullying can harm self-esteem and practice strategies for negating their influences.

In partnership with Creative Visions, a new digital lesson plan series from the Creative Visions Classroom program teaches students to define the issues that they care about and break down essential elements to take informed action by exploring the connection between storytelling and topics like human rights and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Middle and High school students can explore a suite of classroom activities, video resources, and lesson plans that provides provide to help students develop empathy, employ critical thinking, counter hate, and respond to injustice in their communities. Developed in partnership with the USC Shoah Foundation, these and other resources from Teaching with Testimony, a program that unlocks the powerful classroom potential of survivor testimony.

These mental health resources are also available within Discovery Education Experience. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standard-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

"With a growing need for mental health support in schools, Discovery Education is proud to offer educators and students a suite of powerful, new, no-cost digital resources they can integrate into instruction to observe World Mental Health Day," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

