09.10.2023 | 17:40
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fix Price Group PLC: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders - approval of re-domiciliation

Fix Price Group PLC: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders - approval of re-domiciliation 
09-Oct-2023 / 18:07 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION AND SHOULD BE READ IN ITS ENTIRETY. 
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in this document or as to the action you should 
take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other duly authorised professional 
adviser immediately. Subject to the restrictions set out below, if you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred all 
of your Shares, please send this document, together with the accompanying documents, at once to the purchaser or 
transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission 
to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or otherwise transferred part of your Shares you should retain these 
documents and please immediately contact the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was 
effected. 
 
Fix Price Group PLC 
(the "Company") 
(incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus under the Cyprus Companies Law Cap. 113 with registered number HE 434185) 
Circular to Shareholders relating to the extraordinary general meeting of Fix Price Group PLC 
 
This document contains a notice of the extraordinary general meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to be held at 
Arch. Makariou III, 155, PROTEAS HOUSE, floor 5, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus on 9 November 2023 at 3:30 pm Cyprus Time. 
Shareholders whose name is recorded in the Company's current register of members holding their respective Shares, will 
find enclosed with this document a Form of Proxy and Depositary Interest Holders will find enclosed with this document 
a Form of Instruction, for use in connection with the Meeting. 

To be valid, a Form of Proxy should be completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed on it and 
returned by courier or by hand to the Company's registered office at Arch. Makariou III, 155, PROTEAS HOUSE, floor 5, 
3026, Limassol, Cyprus or by email to CorporateSecretary@fix-price.com by no later than 10:00 am Cyprus Time on 3 
November 2023. Depositary Interest Holders may vote by (i) in the case of Rule 144A Depositary Interest Holders, 
completing and signing a Form of Instruction in accordance with the instructions printed on it and instructing their 
brokers to submit it to Mediant Communications Inc. by email to voteadr@mediantonline.com or (ii) in the case of 
Regulation S Depositary Interest Holders by submitting voting instructions for the Meeting (or any adjournment of the 
Meeting) via CREST, in each case by no later than 12:00 pm EST on 31st October 2023 or, if the Meeting is adjourned, 72 
hours before the time fixed for the adjourned Meeting (as the case may be). Further instructions relating to the Form 
of Proxy, Form of Instruction and voting instructions are set out in the notice of the Meeting. 
 
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company") 
(incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus under the Cyprus Companies Law Cap. 113 with registered number HE 434185) 
NOTICE OF EXTRAODINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 
(convened pursuant to article 22 of the articles of association of the Company) 
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the shareholders of Fix Price Group PLC (the "Meeting") will be held at Arch. 
Makariou III, 155, PROTEAS HOUSE, floor 5, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus on 9 November 2023 at 3:30 pm Cyprus time for the 
purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions. 

A. RE-DOMICILIATION OF THE COMPANY FROM CYPRUS TO KAZAKHSTAN 
Whereas the Company wishes to transfer its seat from the Republic of Cyprus and become a registered continuing entity 
in the Astana International Financial Centre ("AIFC") in the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with section 354(I) - 
(P) of the Cyprus Companies Law Cap. 113 (the "Cyprus Law"), Clause 3.34 of the Memorandum of Association, Clause 22.23 
of the Articles of Association, and Part 13 of the AIFC Companies Regulations and Part 5 of the AIFC Companies Rules 
(the "Re-domiciliation"). As a result of the proposed Re-domiciliation, the Company shall be struck off from the Cyprus 
Registrar register of companies. 

Accordingly, it is proposed that the shareholders adopt the following resolutions: 

Special Resolution 1: 
Resolution to approve the transfer of the Company's seat from the Republic of Cyprus and registration as a continuing 
entity in the AIFC in the Republic of Kazakhstan. 
 
Special Resolution 2: 
 
Under s.354L(a) of the Cyprus Law, for the purposes of the Re-domiciliation, a special resolution is required to 
approve the audited stand-alone financial statements of the Company for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 August 
2023 (Annex 1). 
 
Special Resolution 3: 
Resolution to authorize, empower and instruct any two Directors of the Company collectively with Messrs. Proteas 
Management Services Ltd, of Limassol, Cyprus to perform all necessary actions to obtain the permission of the Cyprus 
Registrar of Companies for the Re-domiciliation and to sign, execute, deliver and submit any documents as may be 
required under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus for the proposed Re-domiciliation and to notify the Cyprus Registrar 
of Companies for its intention to perform Re-domiciliation and to take any and all actions required pursuant to the 
laws of the Republic of Cyprus. 

____________________________ 
NOTES 

The following notes explain the general rights of Shareholders and Depositary Interest Holders and the rights to attend 
and vote at the Meeting of Shareholders or to appoint someone else to vote on their behalf. 
Holders of Shares in certificated form 
 
 1. All holders (the "Shareholders") of shares in the Company (the "Shares") have the right to attend, speak 
  and vote at the Meeting. A Shareholder is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to exercise all or any of his or 
  her rights to attend and to speak and vote in his or her place. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company. 
  Entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, and the number of votes which may be cast at the Meeting, will be 
  determined by reference to the Company's register of members at 10:00 am Cyprus Time on 9 October 2023 or, if the 
  Meeting is adjourned, 48 hours before the time fixed for the adjourned Meeting (as the case may be). 
 
 2. Registered Shareholders holding shares in certificated form should complete the form of proxy provided 
  with the Notice of Meeting (the "Form of Proxy"). The Form of Proxy must be deposited in hard copy form by courier 
  or by hand at the Company's registered office at Arch. Makariou III, 155, PROTEAS HOUSE, floor 5, 3026, Limassol, 
  Cyprus or by email to CorporateSecretary@fix-price.com no later than 10:00am Cyprus Time on 3 November 2023 or, if 
  the Meeting is adjourned, 48 hours before the time fixed for the adjourned Meeting (as the case may be). 
 
 3. The Form of Proxy must be signed and dated by the Shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorised in 
  writing. If Shares in the Company are held by a nominee(s), a form(s) of proxy must be completed and signed by the 
  nominee(s). If the Shareholder is a company, it may execute under its common seal or under the hand of an officer 
  or attorney so authorised. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the Form of Proxy is signed (or 
  a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the Form of Proxy. 
 
 4. When two or more valid but differing appointments of proxy are delivered or received for the same Share 
  for use at the same Meeting, the one which is last validly delivered or received (regardless of its date or the 
  date of its execution) shall be treated as replacing and revoking the other or others as regards that share. If the 
  Company is unable to determine which appointment was last validly delivered or received, none of them shall be 
  treated as valid in respect of that Share. 
 
Depositary Interest Holders 
 1. Holders ("Depositary Interest Holders") of depositary interests in the Shares ("Depositary Interests") 
  may vote as follows, in each case by no later than 12:00 pm EST on 31st October 2023 or, if the Meeting is 
  adjourned, 72 hours before the time fixed for the adjourned Meeting (as the case may be): 
 
 a. in the case of Rule 144A Depositary Interest Holders, using the form of instruction provided with the 
  Notice of Meeting (the "Form of Instruction") and instructing their brokers to submit it to Mediant Communications 
  Inc. by email to voteadr@mediantonline.com; and 
 
 b. in the case of Regulation S Depositary Interest Holders, by following the procedures described in the 
  CREST manual. CREST personal members or other CREST sponsored members (and those CREST members who have appointed a 
  voting service provider(s)) should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting services provider(s), who will be able to 
  take the appropriate action on their behalf. 
 
 2. In order for an instruction made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST 
  Voting Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with the specifications of Euroclear UK & Ireland 
  Limited ("Euroclear") and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST 
  Manual (available via https://my.euroclear.com/eui/en/reference/public/legal-information/legal-basics.html). The 
  message, regardless of whether it relates to the appointment of a proxy, or to an amendment to an instruction given 
  to a previously appointed proxy, in order to be valid, must be transmitted as instructed by Euroclear. For this 
  purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the CREST 
  Voting Instruction by the CREST applications host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the CREST 
  Voting Instruction by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. 
 
 3. CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers should note that 
  Euroclear does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages. Normal system timings 
  and limitations will therefore apply in relation to the transmission of CREST Voting Instructions. It is the 
  responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or 
  sponsored member or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that the CREST sponsor or voting service 
  provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a CREST Voting Instruction is transmitted by 
  means of the CREST service by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their 
  CREST sponsors or voting service providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual 
  concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings. 
 
 4. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Voting Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35 
  (5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001. 
 
 5. Should a Depositary Interest Holder have any questions regarding the applicable voting procedures they 
  should contact the Depositary at olena.smirnova@bnymellon.com and adrproxy@bnymellon.com. 
Attendance at the Meeting 
 1. The Board has determined pursuant to article 22.12 of the Company's Articles of Association that it is 
  prudent for the health and safety of the participants that physical attendance at the extraordinary general meeting 
  not being permitted. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy in accordance with the instructions above. 
 
 
 2. Any Shareholder (or proxy who is not the Chairman of the Meeting) who wishes to attend the Meeting via 
  electronic means (namely Zoom video conference) should complete and return the registration form at Appendix A of 
  the Circular in accordance with the instructions therein no later than 10:00 am Cyprus Time on 3 November 2023 (or 
  not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding an adjourned Meeting) in order to receive the relevant 
  Zoom login details and instructions for joining the Meeting. 
General 
 1. Any corporation which is a Shareholder may by resolution of its directors or other governing body or 
  officers authorised by such body authorise such person or persons as it thinks fit to act as its representative at 
  the Meeting. Any person so authorised shall be entitled to exercise on behalf of the corporation which he 
  represents the same powers as that corporation could exercise if it were an individual Shareholder. 
 
 2. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is 
  signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority shall be delivered to the Company's registered 
  office at Arch. Makariou III, 155, PROTEAS HOUSE, floor 5, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus not less than 48 hours before the 
  time appointed for holding the Meeting (the time appointed for holding the Meeting being 04:00 pm Cyprus Time on 9 
  November 2023) or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding an adjourned Meeting of Shareholders 
  at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote. 
 
 3. Depositary's deadline to receive voting instructions from Proxy Participants (banks and brokers) is set 
  for 12 pm EST on 31st October 2023. Each shareholder should reach out to their respective brokers and custodians to 
  inquire regarding their own deadline. 
 
 4. Information regarding the Meeting, including a copy of this notice can be found on the Company's website 
  at https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/general_meetings_of_shareholders/. 
 
............ 
PMS MERCURY CORPORATE SERVICES LTD 
Secretary of the Company 
By an order of the Board 
Date: 9 October 2023 
ANNEX 1 
Fix Price Group PLC audited stand-alone financial statements for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 August 2023 
please see at https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/general_meetings_of_shareholders/detail/ 
extraordinary-shareholders-meeting-1-november-2023 
APPENDIX A 
 
Fix Price Group PLC 
 
(incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus under the Cyprus Companies Law Cap. 113 with registered number HE 434185) 
 
REGISTRATION FORM FOR ATTENDANCE BY ELECTRONIC MEANS 
 
In respect of Meeting to be held at Arch. Makariou III, 155, PROTEAS HOUSE, floor 5, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus on 9 
November 2023 at 3:30 pm Cyprus Time (the "Meeting") 
 
In order to attend the Meeting by electronic means (namely, Zoom video conference), please complete the form below and 
submit it by email by no later than 10:00 am Cyprus Time on 3 November 2023 (or not less than 48 hours before the time 
appointed for holding any adjourned Meeting to) CorporateSecretary@fix-price.com: 
 
 
Full name of Shareholder: 
 
Number of Shares held: 
 
Email address: 
 
                                              Yes - No - 
Has/have one or more Forms of Proxy been submitted in respect of the Shares held by the 
above Shareholder?

The Company may request additional details to verify the identity and shareholding of any person submitting this registration form.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 276859 
EQS News ID:  1744731 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1744731&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2023 11:08 ET (15:08 GMT)

