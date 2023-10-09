Rogue Baron Plc - Allotment of shares

09 October 2023

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Allotment of shares

Rogue Baron PLC (AQUIS: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, announces that is has issued 1,362,235 new ordinary shares in the Company to certain creditors in lieu of cash payments.

Admission to Aquis Growth Market

Application will be made for the 1,362,235 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of the new ordinary shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on or around 13 October 2023. The new ordinary shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after Admission and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 98,071,978 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The figure of 98,071,978 Ordinary Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

