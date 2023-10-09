TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 102.40 GG00B90J5Z95 06th October 2023

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 06th October 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date: 09thOctober 2023