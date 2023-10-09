WAVESTONE: Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of
September 30, 2023, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 32,584,043 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.
About Wavestone
In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as "The Positive Way."
Wavestone draws on more than 4,000 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States, and is a leading global consultancy.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris, and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.
