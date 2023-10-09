The ASSEMBLY Show: Special Events, New Features and Full Day of Pre-Conference Education Taking Place at The 2023 ASSEMBLY Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / The 11th Anniversary of The ASSEMBLY Show, the only trade show event of the year focused exclusively on assembly technology, equipment and products is taking place on Tuesday, October 24 through Thursday, October 26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The event will offer a dynamic keynote presentation, expansive exhibit hall, presentation of the 2023 Plant of the Year Award, Guided Exhibit Hall Tours, Learning Theater Presentations and Pink Out Day to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Discounted attendee registration is available through Friday, October 13th.

"We look forward to welcoming manufacturing, application, design, process and quality engineers and operation, production, design management professionals and R&D Experts who will have the opportunity to network, attend education sessions and test out the latest technologies and products that will improve the assembly manufacturing process," said Bill DeYoe publisher of ASSEMBLY Magazine. "New this year we will be offering a full day of education on Tuesday, October 24 with 24 leading subject matter experts presenting courses on AI, Lean Manufacturing, Robotics, Effective Talent Strategy and much more. We invite manufacturing professionals to join us on Tuesday and stay for our Taste of Rosemont Welcome Reception in the exhibit hall."

Highlights of the event include:

Keynote Presentation by Roger Koenigsknecht , Vice President of North American Connection Systems, Lear Corp. who will discuss Leveraging Machine Data and Business Intelligence to Position Your People for Future Success. The keynote will take place on Wednesday, October 25 at 9:00 am.

by , Vice President of North American Connection Systems, Lear Corp. who will discuss The keynote will take place on Wednesday, October 25 at 9:00 am. Pre-Conference Programming : On Tuesday, October 24, there will be a full day of conference sessions from 9 am - 4 pm. Subject matter experts will lead sessions on Design for Automation, Developing an Automation Plan, Lean Manufacturing, Robotic Arc Welding, AI Copilots, Buy-In Change, AI, Attracting and Retaining a Great Workforce, Industry 4.0, Talent Strategy, Factory of the Future, Robotics, Manufacturing Operations Platforms, Smart Factory, Automated Assembly, EV Battery Design, Augmented Reality, Li-ion Battery Recycling, Dieless Forming, and Autonomous Mobile Robots.

On Tuesday, October 24, there will be a full day of conference sessions from 9 am - 4 pm. Subject matter experts will lead sessions on Design for Automation, Developing an Automation Plan, Lean Manufacturing, Robotic Arc Welding, AI Copilots, Buy-In Change, AI, Attracting and Retaining a Great Workforce, Industry 4.0, Talent Strategy, Factory of the Future, Robotics, Manufacturing Operations Platforms, Smart Factory, Automated Assembly, EV Battery Design, Augmented Reality, Li-ion Battery Recycling, Dieless Forming, and Autonomous Mobile Robots. Exhibit Hall : The 11th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will feature over 220 exhibiting companies including Gold Sponsor PROMESS; Silver Sponsors ASG, Canvas Envision and Schunk; and Bronze Sponsors AMC, Schmidt Technology and UJIGAMI.

The 11th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will feature over 220 exhibiting companies including Gold Sponsor PROMESS; Silver Sponsors ASG, Canvas Envision and Schunk; and Bronze Sponsors AMC, Schmidt Technology and UJIGAMI. Learning Theater Presentations : On the show floor on Wednesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 26, the Learning Theaters will feature multiple presentations offering a unique opportunity for exhibitors to demonstrate their company's expertise in a particular area related to the latest technological advances in assembly.

On the show floor on Wednesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 26, the Learning Theaters will feature multiple presentations offering a unique opportunity for exhibitors to demonstrate their company's expertise in a particular area related to the latest technological advances in assembly. Valuable Networking Opportunities : The " Taste of Rosemont " Welcome Reception will take place on Tuesday, October 24 from 4:00 - 7:00pm. On Wednesday, October 25 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, attendees and exhibitors will gather at the Pub Night Networking Reception . Plus, on Thursday, October 26 from 9:00 - 10:00am the New Product Award winners will be announced at the Morning Mingle & Breakfast right on the show floor.

The " " Welcome Reception will take place on Tuesday, October 24 from 4:00 - 7:00pm. On Wednesday, October 25 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, attendees and exhibitors will gather at the . Plus, on Thursday, October 26 from 9:00 - 10:00am the New Product Award winners will be announced at the right on the show floor. Guided Exhibit Hall Tours - During the show, editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine will lead six guided tours focusing on Lean Manufacturing & Manual Assembly, Robotics, Conveyors & Material Handling, Fastening Tools, Plastics Assembly, and Manufacturing Software.

During the show, editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine will lead six guided tours focusing on Lean Manufacturing & Manual Assembly, Robotics, Conveyors & Material Handling, Fastening Tools, Plastics Assembly, and Manufacturing Software. Pink Out Day - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Thursday, October 26 is The ASSEMBLY Show's official "Pink Out Day" to support cancer fighters, admire survivors, honor those lost, and never give up hope to find a cure. The ASSEMBLY Show encourages all participants to wear pink, deck out their booths in pink, and donate to the cause. ASSEMBLY will match all donations up to $5000! 100% of contributions go to Susan G. Komen®.

Discounted attendee registration for buyers and users of assembly equipment, products or services in manufacturing plants is available until Friday, October 13th. Discount registration is also available for the pre-conference sessions being held on Tuesday, October 24. To register for the event, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

# # #

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791309/special-events-new-features-and-full-day-of-pre-conference-education-taking-place-at-the-2023-assembly-show