The OLB Group, Inc.: OLB Group Inc. to Participate in 2023 M-Vest Virtual Tech Conference Series on October 10 - October 11

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), a diversified payments company with a Bitcoin mining subsidiary (DMint) to be spun off to shareholders, announced today that Ronny Yakov, CEO of OLB Group,will present at the 2023 Virtual Tech Conference Series, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on October 10th - 11th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors. The continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for innovators across all industries, including financial services, esports, iGaming entertainment, and more.

This well-attended event will explore how emerging growth companies are leveraging new technologies to position themselves for the future. Maxim Group Senior Analysts will moderate discussions with CEOs and key management of companies in multiple market sectors with a focus on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.

The conference will be conducted live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member. https://m-vest.com/events/virtual-tech-10102023

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking firm headquartered in New York with approximately 240 employees. Maxim Group provides a full spectrum of financial services, including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, as well as equity research.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform, our ability to successfully launch a cryptocurrency mining operation and our ability to earn revenue from the new operations. While the Company's management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

