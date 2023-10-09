DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi joins the exclusive club of high-performance server manufacturers for next generation AI

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi joins the exclusive club of high-performance server manufacturers for next generation AI 09-Oct-2023 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release 2CRSi joins the exclusive club of high-performance server manufacturers for next generation AI. The firsts 100 Godì 1.8SR-NV8 servers, based on the latest innovation from the leader in Artificial Intelligence, NVIDIA, will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024. Strasbourg (France), October 09, 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, today announced the development and launch of a new generation of servers dedicated to the intensive use of artificial intelligence. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the indispensable approach to solve business challenges. Whether it's enhancing customer service, optimizing supply chains, extracting business intelligence, or designing cutting-edge products and services with generative AI and other transformative models, AI provides, in almost every sector with the automation needed to achieve innovation. Servers dedicated to AI, highly dense, generating heat, and consuming significant amount of energy, is where 2CRSi excels, thanks to its innovative designs and cooling techniques. The surge in demand and the deployment of solutions using several million of parameters, such as large language models (LLM), have initiated a race for servers equipped with the latest generation chips from NVIDIA and AMD, the two market leaders. The recent focus of the group's activities on the development and manufacturing of hardware has enabled 2CRSi teams to design the first intensive AI solution based on NVIDIA's SXM technology, to bring its first HGX server to the market: The Godì 1.8SR-NV8. Indeed, during the summer of 2023, 2CRSi concentrated its efforts to be able to produce more than 100 HGX servers, with a market value exceeding 40 million USD. The North American market being the market of choice, the sales teams have already been able to scout and get ready for this new product range launch, reflecting the Group's ambitions and added value. With this technically highly complex solution, 2CRSi joins the exclusive club of manufacturers capable of integrating technologies from OAM or SXM integrators such as NVIDIA. Deliveries will start in November 2023, and will run until February 2024, depending on chip deliveries from NVIDIA. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets customised, eco-responsible high-performance IT servers. In the 2022-2023 financial year, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its range of innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For further information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Lucie Morlot Michael Scholze Communication Manager Financial Communication Financial Press Relations investors@2crsi.com lucie.morlot@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 03 68 41 10 70 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14

