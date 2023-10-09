Anzeige
Montag, 09.10.2023
Neuvorstellung: Wir stellen den wichtigsten KI-Deal des Jahres vor
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
09.10.23
09:17 Uhr
1,105 Euro
-0,080
-6,75 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.10.2023 | 18:40
2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi joins the exclusive club of high-performance server manufacturers for next generation AI 
09-Oct-2023 / 18:09 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
2CRSi joins the exclusive club of high-performance server manufacturers for next generation AI. 
 The firsts 100 Godì 1.8SR-NV8 servers, based on the latest innovation from the leader in Artificial Intelligence, 
NVIDIA, will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024. 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), October 09, 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, today announced the development and launch of a new generation of servers dedicated to the 
intensive use of artificial intelligence. 
 
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the indispensable approach to solve business challenges. Whether it's enhancing 
customer service, optimizing supply chains, extracting business intelligence, or designing cutting-edge products and 
services with generative AI and other transformative models, AI provides, in almost every sector with the automation 
needed to achieve innovation. 
 
Servers dedicated to AI, highly dense, generating heat, and consuming significant amount of energy, is where 2CRSi 
excels, thanks to its innovative designs and cooling techniques. The surge in demand and the deployment of solutions 
using several million of parameters, such as large language models (LLM), have initiated a race for servers equipped 
with the latest generation chips from NVIDIA and AMD, the two market leaders. 
 
The recent focus of the group's activities on the development and manufacturing of hardware has enabled 2CRSi teams to 
design the first intensive AI solution based on NVIDIA's SXM technology, to bring its first HGX server to the market: 
The Godì 1.8SR-NV8. 
Indeed, during the summer of 2023, 2CRSi concentrated its efforts to be able to produce more than 100 HGX servers, with 
a market value exceeding 40 million USD. 
 
The North American market being the market of choice, the sales teams have already been able to scout and get ready for 
this new product range launch, reflecting the Group's ambitions and added value. 
 
With this technically highly complex solution, 2CRSi joins the exclusive club of manufacturers capable of integrating 
technologies from OAM or SXM integrators such as NVIDIA. 
 
Deliveries will start in November 2023, and will run until February 2024, depending on chip deliveries from NVIDIA. 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets customised, eco-responsible high-performance IT 
servers. In the 2022-2023 financial year, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its 
range of innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed 
since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
For further information: 2crsi.com 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi         Actifin         Actifin 
Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Lucie Morlot      Michael Scholze 
Communication Manager Financial Communication Financial Press Relations 
investors@2crsi.com  lucie.morlot@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
03 68 41 10 70    01 80 18 26 33     01 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi joins the exclusive club of high-performance server manufacturers for next generation AI 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1744779 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1744779 09-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1744779&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2023 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

