Pedro's List Announces and Secures Financial Payment Processing Provider

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC Pink:PDRO) ("Pedro's" or the "Company"), a next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, is pleased to announce its association with internationally recognized MDM Payments, a dynamic company that performs billions of merchant transactions for numerous fortune 500 companies. MDM provides seamless merchant account integration gateways, easy to use mobile applications for distributors and mobile card readers to decrease the cost of each transaction.

MDM Payments provides successful transactions, accurate reporting, and expert technical support for secure merchant transactions. Additionally, MDM Payments guarantees wholesale rates, lower fees and quotes from multiple providers which equals more revenue for a company, and they use all of their volume across multiple acquiring banks and processors to ensure the lowest possible rates. Andrew Birnbaum, CEO of Pedro's List, declared that "[t]here are a number of payment processing service providers who are unable to effectively perform the necessary services Pedro's List will need throughout Mexico. MDM was an easy choice because of the many differentiators they offer. They work with so many big companies that their ability to assist us with different payment processing services and integration with our anticipated blockchain and wallet services was a no-brainer. We are very pleased to be working with them as we continue to

ramp up for the launch of our app."

"Pedro's List is a unique company with tons of potential, not only in Mexico, but in several other countries that could really use the services that their app will soon offer. MDM is a really good fit for their specific needs. We look forward to working with them for many years," stated Mark Miller, CEO of MDM Payments.

For additional information about MDM Payments, please visit www.mdmpayments.io.

ABOUT PEDRO'S LIST INC.

Pedro's List Inc. is fully reporting company that trades on the OTC under the symbol "PDRO." Presently, the Company's operations are based solely in Mexico where we focus on connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology. Our plan is to expand to other non-USA based markets once we successfully launch our mobile app and functional homeowner/provider website.

