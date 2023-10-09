EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ADM Energy PLC: Holding(s) in Company



09.10.2023 / 18:15 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: ADM Energy PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name CATALYSE CAPITAL LIMITED & RELATED PARTIES - R S & C A JENNINGS City and country of registered office (if applicable) York, UK 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 9 October 2023 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 9 October 2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.9% 1.35% 8.25% 30,804,031 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 3.16% 1.68% 4.84%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) GB00BJFDXW97 25,804,031 n/a 6.9% n/a SUBTOTAL 8. A 25,804,031 6.9%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights Spreadbet (Long) N/A 5,000,000 1.35% SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 5,000,000 1.35%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

Settlement xii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold n/a 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder n/a The number and % of voting rights held n/a The date until which the voting rights will be held n/a 11. Additional information xvi n/a

Place of completion N/A Date of completion N/A

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



09.10.2023 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

