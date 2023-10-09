Nord Anglia Education schools named amongst best in the world

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education today announced that four of its schools have been listed by Carfax Education's 2023 'The Schools Index', a leading international guide for parents seeking the very best education for their children, regardless of their location around the globe.



College Alpin Beau Soleil and Collège Champittet were both included in the top 10 best private schools in Switzerland, whilst Swiss International Scientific School Dubai and Nord Anglia International School Dubai were both ranked in the top 15 schools in the Middle East.

Stuart White, Principal of College Alpin Beau Soleil, said: "We are delighted to be recognised as one of the most prestigious schools in Switzerland again this year for our work with young people from around the world. Here at Beau Soleil, we believe strongly in educating young people in an international environment, where they live and learn together across as wide a range of activities, ways of thinking, and skills. We think this is the way to a shared global future, and we are delighted that Carfax share this view."

Philippe de Korodi, Directeur Général of Collège Champittet, said: "2023 has been another year of success for Champittet as students far exceeded global averages in both the Swiss Maturité and International Baccalaureate. What's more, our holistic, humanist approach to education has seen a focus on wellbeing, resilience and social purpose - giving our students a deeper understanding of both themselves and the world they live in. It also feels very fitting to mark our 120th anniversary by being recognised as one of the most prestigious schools in Switzerland."

Ruth Burke, Principal of Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, said: "After joining the Nord Anglia family in the summer, we've continued to go from strength to strength. Being recognised by The Schools Index as one of the best schools in the Middle East is a real vote of confidence in what we do at SISD, where we provide an inclusive but also academically challenging learning environment focussed on inquiry, curiosity, and engaging learning experiences."

Matthew Farthing, Principal of Nord Anglia International School Dubai, said: "We are delighted to receive this special recognition for the second time as we maintain our position as one of the leading schools in the region. With over a third of our students achieving over 40 points in their IB and over 85% achieving places at their first-choice university, we are proud of our achievements - combining academic success with the kind of profound learning experiences that distinguish the world's top schools."

Nord Anglia Education has 85 schools in 33 countries across the Americas, Southeast Asia, Europe, India, China, and the Middle East. The group's schools pride themselves on shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens, who leave school with everything they need for success - whatever they choose to be or do in life. Through collaborations with the world-leading institutions such as Juilliard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, UNICEF, and IMG Academy in Florida, Nord Anglia offers learning experiences that give students skills and real-world learning they wouldn't get anywhere else.

Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Every year we're proud to see Nord Anglia schools recognised as being world leaders across the globe. Whilst we're very lucky to have these four outstanding schools in our family, this really is an accolade for all Nord Anglia schools as we all share an ethos centred on academic success, wellbeing, purpose, global connectedness and creativity. Well done to the schools on this prestigious recognition."

Fiona McKenzie, Head of Education at Carfax Education, added: "We are delighted that four of the Nord Anglia schools featured in The Schools Index. We aim to ensure that the Index is a reliable, reputable and unbiased guide for families across the world, looking for the very best educational opportunities for their children. Selecting the schools is very challenging given the vast array on offer; whilst results and university destinations are important, we are also looking for schools that take their pupils beyond academics, giving them opportunities to build skills that will prepare them for the future."

