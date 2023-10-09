Anzeige
Montag, 09.10.2023
Neuvorstellung: Wir stellen den wichtigsten KI-Deal des Jahres vor
09.10.2023 | 22:26
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Present at Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference on October 17, 2023

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the Company or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced that Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on October 17, 2023.

Company Webcast

The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 7:00am ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, on the Company's website at https://investors.aytubio.com/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham9/aytu/2072440. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/fall2023invreg/.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma is a pharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of commercial prescription therapeutics and consumer health products. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu's consumer health segment markets a range of over-the-counter medicines and consumer health products addressing a range of common conditions including diabetes, allergy, hair regrowth, and gastrointestinal conditions. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors:
Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
moki@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners
AYTU@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790894/aytu-biopharma-to-present-at-lytham-partners-fall-2023-investor-conference-on-october-17-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
