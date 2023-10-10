Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2023) - Bluberi (or the "Company") today announced it will debut brand new product lines and product vertical entries on October 10 at the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") at the Sands Expo® in Las Vegas at booth 3359.

"Our tagline this year is 'We Believe'," said Bluberi's Chief Executive Officer Andrew Burke. "It's a statement of belief in our ability to continually produce great products as we execute our growth plan. It also references a series of specific concepts we believe in: our core values and design philosophies like 'Quality over Quantity.' Our philosophies, personalities, and great products will all be displayed during what we believe are the three most important days of the year for us: G2E."





At G2E, Bluberi will showcase brand new titles for the Novus B49, one of the best-performing core cabinets in the industry. Titles include Rocket Rumble, a current top-indexing theme, plus Shark's Lock, a highly anticipated spinoff of Bluberi's industry staple Devil's Lock.

"We are thrilled to debut Shark's Lock," said Michael Brennan, Bluberi's Chief Product Officer. "It exemplifies how we make games, using player research, data, and creativity within confines. Shark's Lock is a strategic intellectual property extension and features impactful twists and surprises all within the boundaries of what made the original game, Devil's Lock, so strong."

"Fu Frenzy is another title that is a milestone for Bluberi," adds Brennan. "It is the debut theme from our new Bluberi Pi studio in Reno, as we expand our game studio footprint."

Bluberi will also debut two brand new product lines, Beacon Elite and Phoenix Stepper. Phoenix Stepper is driven by the Jackpot Star Trio launch theme, bringing modern game mechanics to the unique jumbo cabinet and targeting high denomination mechanical reel players, while Beacon Elite is a potential game-changer for the company.

"We believe that Beacon Elite is going to be one of the top-anticipated products coming out of G2E," says Burke. "It's our first entry into the true premium video vertical, and we're launching it with a highly anticipated and well-executed sequel, Devil's Lock All In."

The Beacon cabinet is defined by a high-contrast ultra-bright J-curve screen, an EZ-service player panel with gel-capped comfort buttons, and many other features born from 400 hours of research. The Elite launch package includes broad overhead signage, strata LED dividers, and light-enhancing Fresnel lenses.

"Our trade show is 50% larger this year than last year, and next year will be even bigger," says Burke. "It's symbolic of our growth trajectory and our future goals. Plus, G2E is a chance for our most talented employees to come together for three days and celebrate as a team."

Bluberi is rapidly ascending in North America, growing its market share monthly and adding more jurisdictions to its base daily. This includes the recent addition of Historical Horse Racing that Bluberi will debut at G2E, a substantial gaming market covering states like Kentucky, New Hampshire, Virginia, and Wyoming.

"A key statement that we believe in is that we are the new school," said Casey Whalen, Bluberi's Chief Commercial Officer. "We approach many decisions with this in mind, which drives us to be authentic and somewhat irreverent. We can't wait for G2E to demonstrate how we are different and how being new school translates into success within the industry."

About Bluberi

Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi is an established and reliable company with an expansive vision to deliver the highest quality casino gaming experience to players in Class II and Class III markets across the globe. We strive to provide industry-leading customer service by being the easiest company to do business with and are proud to be an agile supplier, able to respond to customer feedback quickly as we grow to become a best-in-class gaming partner. To learn more, visit bluberi.com.

About Global Gaming Expo

For over 20 years, Global Gaming Expo (G2E) has been the leader in uniting the global gaming community. Whether engaging in-person or digitally, G2E offers industry leaders a productive, educational, and rewarding way to connect year-round. G2E's strong foundation and location in Las Vegas continue to showcase innovation while highlighting transformation in the gaming industry. Click here for a free pass to G2E.

Bluberi Media Contact: Christian Smith, Sr. Director of Product & Marketing, christian.smith@bluberi.com

