iHealth Labs Inc: iHealth to Offer Savings Up to 63% on Best Sellers During Amazon October Prime Big Deal Days

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / iHealth Labs, Inc. (iHealth), a leader in innovative, consumer-friendly, mobile personal healthcare products, today announced savings up to as high as 63% off for the upcoming Amazon October Prime Big Deals Days October 10 and 11. iHealth's Big Deal products include its number one best-selling no-touch thermometer and highly-rated at-home COVID antigen rapid test.





As a featured brand partner of Amazon Buy with Prime in the Wellness category, iHealth also offers Prime shipping on its DTC (direct to consumer site) on a curated collection of products.

On the heels of Amazon's July's Prime days, the October iteration of the popular and highly anticipated savings event gives Prime members an opportunity to get a head start on buying gifts before Black Friday and Cyber Monday with the holiday season just around the corner as well as to stock up on essential products.

iHealth's Amazon October Prime Big Deal Days offers are:

Nexus Pro Wireless Smart Body Composition Scale

Prime Big Deal Days: $29.60 (MSRP $79.99) 63% off

This sleek smart digital scale currently enjoys a 4.6 rating on Amazon and features 12 Essential Body Composition Analysis.

At-Home Covid Antigen Rapid Test (5-pack)

Prime Big Deal Days: $26.97 (MSRP $44.95) 40% off

As the country's preferred Covid test and named "Best Overall At-Home COVID-19 Test" by Health.com, iHealth's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is the simplest way to detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein antigen and its variants.

No-Touch Forehead Thermometer PT3

Prime Big Deal Days: $16.49 (MSRP $29.99) 45% off

Named among the "Best Thermometers of 2023" by Verywell Health, iHealth's PT3 is one of the top-selling thermometers in the US and the #1 best-selling baby thermometer on Amazon.

Track Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor

Prime Big Deal Days: $27.99 (MSRP $49.99) 44% off

The Track Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor was named as one of "3 Best Blood Pressure Monitors" by Good Housekeeping and cardiologists.

Air Pulse Oximeter

Prime Big Deal Days: $33.59 (MSRP $59.99) 44% off

The iHealth AIR fingertip pulse oximeter can accurately detect SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) level, pulse rate, and pulse strength in seconds.

Push Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

Prime Big Deal Days: $20.00 (MSRP $49.99) 60% off

This lightweight, compact wrist blood pressure monitor enables seamless blood pressure tracking whether traveling, at the office, or on the go.

"We are thrilled to offer the best possible price points and significant savings on critical healthcare items during the October Prime Big Deal days that enable people of all ages to take a proactive role in maintaining their health and well-being," stated iHealth Labs CEO Jack Feng.

About iHealth Labs, Inc.

iHealth is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier lives. The company is a leader in designing and manufacturing consumer-friendly, mobile personal healthcare products connected through the cloud that allows consumers to easily measure, track, and share vital health information with their doctors. With a focus on delivering high-quality and accessible products, iHealth is at the forefront of the digital health revolution.

Visit www.ihealthlabs.com to learn more.

