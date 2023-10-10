|Unternehmen
|ISIN-Code
|Dividende (Währung)
|Dividende (EUR)
|FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION
|US3207341062
|0,21 USD
|0,1987 EUR
|INTERDIGITAL INC
|US45867G1013
|0,4 USD
|0,3785 EUR
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|76,00
|76,50
|07:41
|76,00
|76,50
|07:26
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:15
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (10.10.2023)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION US3207341062 0,21 USD 0,1987 EUR INTERDIGITAL INC US45867G1013 0,4 USD 0,3785 EUR
|Mi
|The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
|29.09.
|The First of Long Island declares $0.21 dividend
|29.09.
|The First Of Long Island Corporation Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend Of $.21 Per Share
|07.08.
|FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP - 8-K, Current Report
|Zeit
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORPORATION
|11,430
|0,00 %
|INTERDIGITAL INC
|76,00
|0,00 %