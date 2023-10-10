Der Handel von folgendem Instrument wird mit Ablauf des heutigen Handelstages bis auf Weiteres ausgesetzt:
ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME
NL0011375019 STEINHOFF INT.HLDG.EO-,01
Trading in the following instrument will be suspended at the end of todays trading until further notice:
ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME
NL0011375019 STEINHOFF INT.HLDG.EO-,01
ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME
NL0011375019 STEINHOFF INT.HLDG.EO-,01
Trading in the following instrument will be suspended at the end of todays trading until further notice:
ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME
NL0011375019 STEINHOFF INT.HLDG.EO-,01