Zip, the world's only intake-to-pay platform, is attending DPW Amsterdam this week and will be leading a keynote address at the event. Zip, trusted by Fortune 500 and numerous publicly traded companies, will be the only tested, enterprise-grade intake and procurement orchestration solution at the event.

This year's theme at DPW Amsterdam focuses on "Make Tech Work." The event commences Wednesday, October 11, 2023, and runs through Thursday, October 12, 2023. DPW Amsterdam is an annual hybrid technology conference and is largely considered the world's biggest and most influential tech event in procurement and supply chain.

WHO:

Zip CTO and co-founder, Lu Cheng, will be delivering a keynote in a session titled, "Ignite Digital Transformation Success: Adoption Powered by Intake."

In addition, Cheng and Zip Head of Research, Nick Heinzmann, will be hosting a virtual session titled, "Why Intake-to-Pay is Eating Procure-to-Pay."

WHAT:

This year's DPW Amsterdam conference is focused around making digital aspirations for procurement a realty, and Zip is bringing intake to the stage. Sessions are centered around the conference theme of "Make Tech Work."

In his keynote speech, Zip's Cheng will share how the key starting point for success in digital transformation is focusing first on adoption.

In their joint virtual session, Zip's Cheng and Heinzmann will explore the ways procure-to-pay software is not delivering its full potential and how intake-to-pay is the new paradigm for success.

WHERE: Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam, Netherlands

WHEN:

DPW Amsterdam: Wednesday, October 11 Thursday, October 12

"Ignite Digital Transformation Success: Adoption Powered by Intake" session: Thursday, October 12

"Why Intake-to-Pay is Eating Procure-to-Pay" session: Thursday, October 12

About Zip

Zip is the world's only intake-to-pay platform. Providing a single platform for any employee to initiate and complete a purchase or vendor request, Zip helps businesses gain clear and timely visibility across all business spend, while dramatically improving the employee experience. The platform's no-code configuration and intelligent workflows integrated across disparate systems enable businesses to automatically route requests for faster approval across finance, legal, procurement, IT, security and other teams. Zip consolidates all the steps and tools used across the purchasing lifecycle in one platform. Leading enterprises and high-growth startups like Northwestern Mutual, Snowflake, Canva, Airtable, Webflow, Databricks and over 250 others use Zip to streamline their procurement processes while delighting their business users.

